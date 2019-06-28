GESCO AG: Release according to § 109 Paragraph 2 Sentence 1 WpHG

DGAP-News: Gesco AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous

28.06.2019 / 10:55

The German Financial Reporting Enforcement Panel (FREP) has determined that the consolidated financial statements of GESCO Aktiengesellschaft, Wuppertal, as of 31 March 2018 and the Group management report for the 2017/2018 financial year are incorrect:

The consolidated financial statements as at 31 March 2018 of GESCO AG include all 57 subsidiaries with reporting dates as at 31 December 2017, and so the consolidated financial statements as at 31 March 2018 as well as the associated Group management report actually present the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit or loss of the Group as at 31 December 2017 and not as at 31 March 2018. The use of different reporting dates goes against IFRS 10.B92, as there are no clear reasons why the same reporting dates cannot be used.

