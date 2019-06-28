Log in
GESCO AG: Release according to § 109 Paragraph 2 Sentence 1 WpHG

06/28/2019 | 05:21am EDT

DGAP-News: Gesco AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous

28.06.2019 / 10:55
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The German Financial Reporting Enforcement Panel (FREP) has determined that the consolidated financial statements of GESCO Aktiengesellschaft, Wuppertal, as of 31 March 2018 and the Group management report for the 2017/2018 financial year are incorrect:
The consolidated financial statements as at 31 March 2018 of GESCO AG include all 57 subsidiaries with reporting dates as at 31 December 2017, and so the consolidated financial statements as at 31 March 2018 as well as the associated Group management report actually present the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit or loss of the Group as at 31 December 2017 and not as at 31 March 2018. The use of different reporting dates goes against IFRS 10.B92, as there are no clear reasons why the same reporting dates cannot be used.
Contact:
Head of Investor Relations, Oliver Vollbrecht
Tel. +49-202 24820-18
Fax +49-202 24820-49
E-Mail: info@gesco.de
Internet: www.gesco.de


28.06.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Disclaimer

Gesco AG published this content on 28 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2019 09:20:03 UTC
