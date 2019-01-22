Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  GESCO AG    GSC1   DE000A1K0201

GESCO AG (GSC1)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 01/22 06:38:11 am
25.975 EUR   +0.68%
2018GESCO AG : half-yearly earnings release
2018GESCO AG : annual earnings release
2017GESCO AG : half-yearly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Gesco AG: Correction of a release from 21/12/2018 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/22/2019 | 06:05am EST

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Gesco AG
Gesco AG: Correction of a release from 21/12/2018 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

22.01.2019 / 12:00
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Gesco AG
Street: Johannisberg 7
Postal code: 42103
City: Wuppertal
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900OE7WBEDX7PVB49

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Crown Sigma UCITS plc
City of registered office, country: Dublin, Ireland

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
14 Dec 2018

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 3.04 % 0 % 3.04 % 10839499
Previous notification % % % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A1K0201 330000 0 3.04 % 0 %
Total 330000 3.04 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
 

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
LGT Crown Listed Private Equity is a sub-fund of Crown Sigma UCITS plc, a collective investment scheme established and organised under Irish law, and authorised and regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland. LGT Capital Partners (Ireland) Limited acts as the management company of Crown Sigma UCITS plc and has delegated the portfolio management to its affiliate LGT Capital Partners AG in Switzerland, which is an asset manager of collective investment schemes licensed by the Swiss financial markets supervisory authority, FINMA. The voting rights attached to the shares are exercised in full discretion by the board of directors of LGT Capital Partners (Ireland) Ltd. 

Date
28 Dec 2018


22.01.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Gesco AG
Johannisberg 7
42103 Wuppertal
Germany
Internet: www.gesco.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

768401  22.01.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=768401&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GESCO AG
06:05aGESCO AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Se..
EQ
06:05aGESCO AG : Correction of a release from 21/12/2018 according to Article 40, Sect..
EQ
2018GESCO AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Se..
EQ
2018GESCO AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
2018GESCO : sees strong first half of financial year
EQ
2018GESCO : sees strong first half of financial year
PU
2018GESCO AG : half-yearly earnings release
2018GESCO AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
2018GESCO AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
2018GESCO : english
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 573 M
EBIT 2019 45,5 M
Net income 2019 25,6 M
Debt 2019 92,6 M
Yield 2019 3,94%
P/E ratio 2019 10,51
P/E ratio 2020 9,84
EV / Sales 2019 0,63x
EV / Sales 2020 0,58x
Capitalization 270 M
Chart GESCO AG
Duration : Period :
GESCO AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GESCO AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 36,0 €
Spread / Average Target 45%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ralph Rumberg Chief Executive Officer
Klaus Möllerfriedrich Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stefan Heimöller Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nanna Rapp Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Jens Große-Allermann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GESCO AG18.35%306
FANUC CORP15.55%34 397
ATLAS COPCO9.07%30 501
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES5.82%29 172
INGERSOLL-RAND5.35%23 610
PARKER HANNIFIN8.95%21 505
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.