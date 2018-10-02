Log in
GESCO AG
Gesco AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

10/02/2018 | 02:50pm CEST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.10.2018 / 14:46
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Ralph
Last name(s): Rumberg

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Gesco AG

b) LEI
529900OE7WBEDX7PVB49 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1K0201

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
31.60 EUR 63.20 EUR
31.35 EUR 438.90 EUR
31.60 EUR 632.00 EUR
31.60 EUR 663.60 EUR
31.35 EUR 1975.05 EUR
31.60 EUR 3191.60 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
31.5129 EUR 6964.3500 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-10-01; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETA


02.10.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Gesco AG
Johannisberg 7
42103 Wuppertal
Germany
Internet: www.gesco.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

45169  02.10.2018 


© EQS 2018
