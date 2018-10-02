|
Gesco AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
10/02/2018 | 02:50pm CEST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
02.10.2018 / 14:46
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|First name:
|Ralph
|Last name(s):
|Rumberg
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000A1K0201
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|31.60 EUR
|63.20 EUR
|31.35 EUR
|438.90 EUR
|31.60 EUR
|632.00 EUR
|31.60 EUR
|663.60 EUR
|31.35 EUR
|1975.05 EUR
|31.60 EUR
|3191.60 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|31.5129 EUR
|6964.3500 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Gesco AG
|Johannisberg 7
|42103 Wuppertal
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.gesco.de
Sales 2019
564 M
EBIT 2019
46,2 M
Net income 2019
26,6 M
Debt 2019
82,7 M
Yield 2019
3,10%
P/E ratio 2019
12,83
P/E ratio 2020
12,30
EV / Sales 2019
0,76x
EV / Sales 2020
0,71x
Capitalization
344 M
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends GESCO AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
5
|Average target price
38,2 €
|Spread / Average Target
20%
|1st jan.
|Capitalization (M$)
|GESCO AG
|3.36%
|397