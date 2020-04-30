Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Gesco AG    GSC1   DE000A1K0201

GESCO AG

(GSC1)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gesco AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/30/2020 | 10:00am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

30.04.2020 / 15:55
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Stefan
Last name(s): Heimöller

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Gesco AG

b) LEI
529900OE7WBEDX7PVB49 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1K0201

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
15.00 EUR 21390.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
15.00 EUR 21390.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-04-29; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETA


30.04.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Gesco AG
Johannisberg 7
42103 Wuppertal
Germany
Internet: www.gesco.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

59413  30.04.2020 


© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GESCO AG
10:00aGESCO AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
04/28GESCO : concludes abbreviated financial year 2019 and publishes outlook for fina..
EQ
03/30GESCO : publishes preliminary figures for abbreviated financial year 2019, divid..
EQ
03/20GESCO AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports acco..
EQ
2019CUTTER BLADES AND PLOUGHSHARES GO DI : innovation prize for GESCO company FRANK
EQ
2019GESCO AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
2019GESCO : reports on the first six months of the nine-month abbreviated financial ..
EQ
2019GESCO : reduces outlook for the nine-month abbreviated financial year 2019
PU
2019GESCO AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports acco..
EQ
2019GESCO : reduces outlook for the nine-month abbreviated financial year 2019
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 508 M
EBIT 2020 18,9 M
Net income 2020 12,8 M
Debt 2020 115 M
Yield 2020 1,01%
P/E ratio 2020 13,0x
P/E ratio 2021 14,3x
EV / Sales2020 0,55x
EV / Sales2021 0,46x
Capitalization 166 M
Chart GESCO AG
Duration : Period :
Gesco AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GESCO AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 18,50  €
Last Close Price 15,30  €
Spread / Highest target 37,3%
Spread / Average Target 20,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,84%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ralph Rumberg Chief Executive Officer
Klaus Möllerfriedrich Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kerstin Müller-Kirchhofs Chief Financial Officer
Stefan Heimöller Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nanna Rapp Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GESCO AG-18.88%180
ATLAS COPCO AB-7.12%41 304
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-3.81%35 569
FANUC CORPORATION0.00%30 358
FORTIVE CORPORATION-14.19%22 077
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-23.79%20 135
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group