Gesco AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



07.05.2020 / 12:31

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Stefan Last name(s): Heimöller

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Gesco AG

b) LEI

529900OE7WBEDX7PVB49

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A1K0201

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 15.5000 EUR 6200.00 EUR 15.5000 EUR 1333.00 EUR 15.5000 EUR 46.50 EUR 15.5000 EUR 6370.50 EUR 15.5000 EUR 62.00 EUR 15.5000 EUR 3100.00 EUR 15.5000 EUR 4030.00 EUR 15.5000 EUR 558.00 EUR 15.5000 EUR 2108.00 EUR 15.5000 EUR 2108.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 15.5000 EUR 25916.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2020-05-06; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA - REGULATED MARKET MIC: XETR

