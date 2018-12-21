Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  GESCO AG    GSC1   DE000A1K0201

GESCO AG (GSC1)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 12/21 04:30:00 pm
21.7 EUR   +1.40%
11/09GESCO AG : half-yearly earnings release
06/25GESCO AG : annual earnings release
2017GESCO AG : half-yearly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Gesco AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/21/2018 | 03:35pm CET

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Gesco AG
Gesco AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

21.12.2018 / 15:31
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Gesco AG
Street: Johannisberg 7
Postal code: 42103
City: Wuppertal
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900OE7WBEDX7PVB49

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Crown Sigma UCITS plc - LGT Crown Listed Private Equity Fund (managed by LGT Capital Partners (Ireland) Ltd)
City of registered office, country: Dublin, Ireland

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
14 Dec 2018

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 3.04 % 0 % 3.04 % 10839499
Previous notification % % % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A1K0201 330000 0 3.04 % 0 %
Total 330000 3.04 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
 

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
20 Dec 2018


21.12.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Gesco AG
Johannisberg 7
42103 Wuppertal
Germany
Internet: www.gesco.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

761243  21.12.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=761243&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GESCO AG
03:35pGESCO AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Se..
EQ
02:20pGESCO AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
11/14GESCO : sees strong first half of financial year
EQ
11/14GESCO : sees strong first half of financial year
PU
11/09GESCO AG : half-yearly earnings release
10/05GESCO AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
10/05GESCO AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
10/04GESCO : english
PU
10/04GESCO AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
10/02GESCO : english
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 568 M
EBIT 2019 44,7 M
Net income 2019 26,0 M
Debt 2019 92,6 M
Yield 2019 4,46%
P/E ratio 2019 8,72
P/E ratio 2020 8,29
EV / Sales 2019 0,57x
EV / Sales 2020 0,52x
Capitalization 232 M
Chart GESCO AG
Duration : Period :
GESCO AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GESCO AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 36,0 €
Spread / Average Target 68%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ralph Rumberg Chief Executive Officer
Klaus Möllerfriedrich Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stefan Heimöller Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nanna Rapp Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Jens Große-Allermann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GESCO AG-30.23%266
FANUC CORP-40.63%29 920
ATLAS COPCO-24.65%27 478
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES1.46%27 180
INGERSOLL-RAND2.09%22 367
PARKER HANNIFIN-26.91%19 306
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.