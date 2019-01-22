DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Gesco AG

Gesco AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



22.01.2019 / 12:00

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: Gesco AG Street: Johannisberg 7 Postal code: 42103 City: Wuppertal

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900OE7WBEDX7PVB49

2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: LGT Capital Partners (Ireland) Ltd.

City of registered office, country: Dublin, Ireland

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Crown Sigma UCITS plc



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 14 Dec 2018

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 3.04 % 0 % 3.04 % 10839499 Previous notification % % % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A1K0201 330000 % 3.04 % Total 330000 3.04 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % % Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % % Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

Crown Sigma UCITS plc is a collective investment scheme established and organised under Irish law, and authorised and regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland. LGT Capital Partners (Ireland) Limited acts as the management company of Crown Sigma UCITS plc and has delegated the portfolio management to its affiliate LGT Capital Partners AG in Switzerland, which is an asset manager of collective investment schemes licensed by the Swiss financial markets supervisory authority, FINMA. The voting rights attached to the shares are exercised in full discretion by the board of directors of LGT Capital Partners (Ireland) Ltd.

Date

16 Jan 2019

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)Date of general meeting:Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:Date

22.01.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

