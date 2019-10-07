Log in
Gesco AG GSC1 DE000A1K0201

GESCO AG

(GSC1)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 10/07 09:10:44 am
19.15 EUR   +0.26%
08:32aGESCO : english
PU
08:10aGESCO AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09/19GESCO : english
PU
News 
News

Gesco : english

0
10/07/2019 | 08:32am EDT

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

07.10.2019 / 14:06
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title:
First name: Kerstin
Last name(s): Müller-Kirchhofs

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name


b) LEI

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1K0201

b) Nature of the transaction

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
19.12EUR 4569.68EUR
19.12EUR 1166.32EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
19.12EUR 5736.00EUR

e) Date of the transaction

f) Place of the transaction


07.10.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Disclaimer

Gesco AG published this content on 07 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2019 12:31:06 UTC
