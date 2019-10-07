Gesco : english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

07.10.2019 / 14:06

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

Title: First name: Kerstin Last name(s): Müller-Kirchhofs

2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A1K0201

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 19.12 EUR 4569.68 EUR 19.12 EUR 1166.32 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 19.12 EUR 5736.00 EUR

