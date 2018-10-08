Log in
Gestamp Automocion : Significant Fact – Announcement of 2018 third quarter results release

10/08/2018

GESTAMP AUTOMOCIÓN, S.A.

SIGNIFICANT EVENT

Madrid, October 8th, 2018

Gestamp Automoción, S.A. ("Gestamp") announces that on Monday October 22nd, 2018 at market close it will release its financial results for the first nine months of 2018.

Gestamp will hold a conference call on the same date at 18:30 CET to present its 2018 first nine months results. Participants can access the conference by dialing the following numbers:

Spain:

+34 911140101

UK:

+44 2071943759

Germany:

+49 69222225429

France:

+33 170710159

US:

+1 6467224916

PIN Code:

34667520#

Results documentation will be published on Gestamp's website: www.gestamp.com.

For any additional questions, please contact the Investor Relations Department at investorrelations@gestamp.com email address or by phone +34 91 275 28 72.

Disclaimer

Disclaimer

Gestamp Automocion SA published this content on 08 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
