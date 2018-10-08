Gestamp Automocion : Significant Fact – Announcement of 2018 third quarter results release

GESTAMP AUTOMOCIÓN, S.A.
SIGNIFICANT EVENT
Madrid, October 8th, 2018
Gestamp Automoción, S.A. ("Gestamp") announces that on Monday October 22nd, 2018 at market close it will release its financial results for the first nine months of 2018.
Gestamp will hold a conference call on the same date at 18:30 CET to present its 2018 first nine months results. Participants can access the conference by dialing the following numbers:
|
Spain:
|
+34 911140101
|
UK:
|
+44 2071943759
|
Germany:
|
+49 69222225429
|
France:
|
+33 170710159
|
US:
|
+1 6467224916
|
PIN Code:
|
34667520#
Results documentation will be published on Gestamp's website: www.gestamp.com.
For any additional questions, please contact the Investor Relations Department at investorrelations@gestamp.com email address or by phone +34 91 275 28 72.
