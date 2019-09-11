GetBusy : Appointment of Liberum as Nominated Adviser

11 September 2019

GetBusy plc ('GetBusy' or the 'Company' or the 'Group')

Appointment of Liberum as Nominated Adviser

GetBusy plc (AIM: GETB), a leading developer of document management and productivity software products, is pleased to announce that its existing broker Liberum Capital Limited ('Liberum'), has also assumed the role of Nominated Adviser, with immediate effect.

About GetBusy

GetBusy is a global Document Management and Communication software business that provides highly secure forms of digital document distribution, workflows and client chat. 1.5 million users are now registered to share information through GetBusy's award-winning online client portals.

Further information on the Group is available at www.getbusy.com/about/investors