GetBusy : Appointment of Liberum as Nominated Adviser

09/11/2019

11 September 2019

GetBusy plc ('GetBusy' or the 'Company' or the 'Group')

Appointment of Liberum as Nominated Adviser

GetBusy plc (AIM: GETB), a leading developer of document management and productivity software products, is pleased to announce that its existing broker Liberum Capital Limited ('Liberum'), has also assumed the role of Nominated Adviser, with immediate effect.

- ENDS -

For further information please contact:

GetBusy plc

Daniel Rabie (Chief Executive Officer)

+44 (0)845 166 1165

Paul Haworth (Chief Financial Officer)

+44 (0)845 166 1165

Liberum (Nomad and Broker)

Bidhi Bhoma / Cameron Duncan / Louis Davies

+44 (0)20 3100 2000

Walbrook PR (UK PR & IR Adviser)

+44 (0)20 7933 8780

Paul Cornelius / Nick Rome / Sam Allen

GetBusy@walbrookpr.com

About GetBusy

GetBusy is a global Document Management and Communication software business that provides highly secure forms of digital document distribution, workflows and client chat. 1.5 million users are now registered to share information through GetBusy's award-winning online client portals.

Further information on the Group is available at www.getbusy.com/about/investors

Disclaimer

GetBusy plc published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 07:16:02 UTC
