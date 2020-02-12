GetBusy : Board Changes, Notice of Results

12 February 2020

GetBusy plc

('GetBusy' or 'the Company' or 'the Group

Board Changes, Notice of Results

GetBusy plc (AIM: GETB), a developer of document management and communication software products, announces the appointment of Paul Huberman as an independent Non-Executive Director with effect from 3 March 2020, the date on which the Company expects to announce its 2019 full year results.

Paul, a Chartered Accountant and Chartered Tax Adviser, has over 30 years' experience advising companies in the real estate and finance sectors. He is currently a non-executive director at Town Centre Securities plc, a company listed on the Premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and is also a non-executive director at Galliard Homes Ltd, a major UK home builder with a development pipeline of over £5 billion.

Paul will become a member of the Company's Remuneration Committee and he will also chair the Audit Committee with effect from the Company's Annual General Meeting. In addition, the Company announces that Greg Wilkinson, an existing non-executive director, will not seek re-election at the Company's next Annual General Meeting.

Dr Miles Jakeman AM, Chairman of GetBusy, commented:

'Greg, who will remain a substantial shareholder and passionate supporter of the business, founded Reckon Limited and has played a key role in the creation of the document management group which eventually demerged from Reckon to become GetBusy. I know I speak on behalf of all the Board by saying that his no-nonsense, pragmatic insight and good humour will be missed by all, and we wish him well for the future.

'I am delighted to welcome Paul to GetBusy. His depth of finance, tax and audit knowledge coupled with public markets experience will be valuable to the wider business and we are pleased to be increasing the number of independent directors on the Board to maintain the highest standards of governance. We are looking forward to him joining us on the next stage of our journey.'

The following information is disclosed pursuant to Schedule Two paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies. Paul Laurence Huberman (58 years of age) has been a director or partner of the following companies during the five years preceding the date of this announcement:

Current directorships / partnerships: Past directorships / partnerships: Wigan Properties Limited Lyme Regis Land Limited Jawbones Hill Limited J.C. Rathbone Trustees Limited Tufton Media Limited PH Business Services Limited Clapham Offices Limited JCRA Group Limited Town Centre Securities plc Brooklands Hotel (Developments) Limited Galliard Group Limited Paul Huberman Business Services Limited Galliard Holdings Limited The Protein Ice Cream Company Limited Galliard Homes Limited J C Rathbone USA Holdings Inc Life at Parliament View Limited JCRA Financial LLC Life at Limited Clicstone Limited Javin Property Co (London) Limited Tetrarch Group plc Javin Property Portfolio Limited Brooklands Hotel Limited Javin Enterprises Limited GRIT Real Estate Income Group Limited Bevian London Properties Limited Peaktop Properties (Marylebone) Limited Transgain Limited Advance Holdings Limited Templewood Securities Limited P H Outdoor Media Limited The Industrial Dwellings Society (1885) Limited Folding Helmet Technology Limited Folding Helmet Limited

Paul Huberman was a director of Leamington Land Ltd, a company whose sole asset was a tenanted single property, the acquisition of which had been partly debt funded. Following the loss of the tenant which was not replaced, the lending bank appointed a Law of Property Act Receiver in March 2012 to sell the property. Following the sale, an application was made to strike the company off the register of companies and the company was dissolved on 25 November 2014.

In addition, Paul Huberman was also a director of Brooklands Hotel Limited (incorporated in the British Virgin Islands and registered as an overseas business in England) and Brooklands Hotel (Developments) Limited (incorporated in England), which companies owned and operated a hotel. He was appointed as a director of the companies in June 2013 at the behest of the administrators of their parent company to assist them in selling the hotel while it continued to operate and trade normally. In order to facilitate a sale in March 2014, the companies went into administration and subsequently underwent voluntary liquidations in October 2016.

After the Company's 2020 AGM, its committees will comprise the following members:

Audit Committee:Paul Huberman (chair)

Nigel Payne

Miles Jakeman

Remuneration Committee: Nigel Payne (chair)

Miles Jakeman

Paul Huberman

Enquiries