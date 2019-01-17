Getin Noble Bank : Poland's Idea Bank to merge with Getin Noble in all-share deal

Log in
01/17/2019 | 01:04pm EST

(Reuters) - Poland's Idea Bank has agreed to buy rival Getin Noble Bank in an all-share deal to create the country's seventh largest bank.

The banks said in a joint statement that Getin shareholders would receive 0.185 new Idea shares for each of their Getin stock.

They will aim to achieve synergies of 370 million zlotys ($98 million) in 2019-2021, and annual synergies of 180 million zlotys starting from 2021. Total integration costs will amount to 220 million zlotys, the banks said.

"In parallel, in December 2018 the banks launched a process to find a financial investor to recapitalise the merged bank to cover capital shortfall and enable further growth", they said.

The banks plan to make savings by consolidating their headquarters and overlapping branches, and integrating IT systems.

The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2019.

(Reporting by Katarzyna Zajaczkowska; Editing by David Goodman and Mark Potter)
Financials (PLN)
Sales 2018 1 423 M
EBIT 2018 521 M
Net income 2018 -47,8 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 3,50
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,25x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,22x
Capitalization 353 M
Chart GETIN NOBLE BANK SA
Duration : Period :
Getin Noble Bank SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GETIN NOBLE BANK SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 1,02  PLN
Spread / Average Target 191%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Artur Klimczak Chief Executive Officer
Leszek Janusz Czarnecki Chairman-Supervisory Board
Remigiusz Andrzej Balinski Member-Supervisory Board
Jacek Lisik Member-Supervisory Board
Mariusz Cezary Grendowicz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GETIN NOBLE BANK SA-5.41%94
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD-2.22%180 047
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%77 718
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP5.27%52 883
JAPAN POST BANK CO LTD4.35%51 566
QATAR NATIONAL BANK QPSC2.06%50 499
