Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Getinge    GETI B   SE0000202624

GETINGE (GETI B)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Getinge : A surgery that lead to two little girls’ freedom

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2018 | 11:36am CEST

After a successful separation of two conjoined twins at Shanghai Children's Medical Center in China, the little girls still faced critical conditions. But thanks to the skills of the medical team and Getinge's NAVA technology they survived, as two separate individuals.

As a leading children's specialist hospital in China, the Shanghai Children's Medical Center is exposed to all kinds of incurable diseases every day. But one day they stood in front of something that is quite rare even for them - two 4-month old conjoined twins who needed to be separated.

The twins were actually found to be conjoined already during a prenatal checkup, but their parents had no doubts in their hearts; they immediately decided to keep the twins, but under close advice and monitoring by local doctors.

'At the time of birth, the daughters weighed just close to 5 kilograms. The names that the parents picked for them were inspired by the meaning of feeling safe and relieved, as they were hoping that the sisters would have a chance to overcome the difficulties and grow up healthily', says Prof. Jinfen Liu who was leading the medical team executing the surgery.

Magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography scan and echocardiography showed that the sisters were connected from the chest to the abdomen, with a length of 17cm of the skin from the second sternum to the lower level of the kidneys.

'They shared a common liver, but the hepatic vasculatures and gallbladders were independent. They also shared one pericardium, but fortunately they had their own independent hearts. A carbon-chip experiment showed that the digestive systems were independent, which gave us a good foundation to do the separation', says Prof. Jinfen Liu.

With the collaboration of various departments at the Shanghai Children's Medical Center, the conjoined twin girls survived the separation and took the first step toward independence and freedom. However, despite the success of the surgery, all organs of the two infants were still fragile. Postoperative care and treatment became crucial for survival.

'The quality of the girls future lives was at that point going to be determined by how well we could prevent lung infection while reducing lung damage and effectively carrying out respiratory function exercises', Dr. Limin Zhu, the intensivist of these two girls, remembers.

Due to lack of synchronization, the conventional mechanical ventilation mode of treatment risked to increase the airway pressure and cause fatal damage to the babies' lungs, as well as increasing the risk of man-machine confrontation.

'Fortunately, with Getinge's NAVA technology, these problems were effectively avoided. The application of this technology also reduces machine time, as the withdrawal time is 3-5 days shorter than that of the traditional mechanical ventilation', says Dr. Limin Zhu.

After months of effective treatment and care, the sisters were finally discharged from the hospital to thrive just like other little ones, in the care and companionship of their parents.

'The skills of our medical team and the amazing NAVA technology helped making a true lifesaving difference here. We are glad that we could help give the twins a chance to continue their lives in freedom, as separate individuals', says Dr. Limin Zhu.

Getinge's NAVA technology may not be available in all markets.

Disclaimer

Getinge AB published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 09:35:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GETINGE
11:36aGETINGE : A surgery that lead to two little girls’ freedom
PU
08/08GETINGE : Smart surgical lights remove shadows
PU
08/06TSO3 : Announces Closing of US$20 million financing with Courage Capital to Comm..
AQ
08/01GETINGE : J-- Gentige SPS Sterilizer and Washer Services Contract
AQ
08/01GETINGE : and TSO3 ends exclusive distribution agreement on low temperature ster..
AQ
07/31GETINGE : Supporting heart missions to Kenya
PU
07/19ARJO PUBL : interim report January-June 2018
AQ
07/18GETINGE : MILITARY $78,621 Federal Contract Awarded to Maquet Cardiovascular U.S..
AQ
07/17GETINGE AB : Class B to Host Earnings Call
AC
07/17GETINGE : publishes Interim Report for January-June 2018
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/17Getinge Industrier AB (GNGBF) CEO Mattias Perjos on Q2 2018 Results - Earning.. 
07/17Getinge Industrier AB reports Q2 results 
06/2659 Top-Yield Healthcare Equities For June 
04/26Getinge Industrier AB reports Q1 results 
01/29Getinge Industrier AB 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2018 23 713 M
EBIT 2018 2 188 M
Net income 2018 925 M
Debt 2018 12 501 M
Yield 2018 1,51%
P/E ratio 2018 27,85
P/E ratio 2019 16,87
EV / Sales 2018 1,56x
EV / Sales 2019 1,46x
Capitalization 24 531 M
Chart GETINGE
Duration : Period :
Getinge Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GETINGE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 90,1  SEK
Spread / Average Target -6,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mattias Sven Perjos President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carl Reinhold Adolf Bennet Chairman
Lars Sandström Chief Financial Officer
Johan Malmquist Director
Johan Bygge Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GETINGE-18.89%2 674
MASIMO CORPORATION32.39%5 689
ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD.3.80%4 686
PENUMBRA INC31.62%4 165
JIANGSU YUYUE MDCL EQPMNT & SPPLY CO LTD--.--%2 715
TACTILE SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY INC98.76%1 055
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.