GETINGE (GETI B)

GETINGE (GETI B)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 09/05 04:20:28 pm
107.3 SEK   +0.23%
03:52pGETINGE : AI initiatives benefit customers and patients
PU
08/16GETINGE : A surgery that lead to two little girls’ freedom
PU
08/08GETINGE : Smart surgical lights remove shadows
PU
Getinge : AI initiatives benefit customers and patients

0
09/05/2018 | 03:52pm CEST

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning are hot topics in the global arena, including the medtech industry. Getinge is working on several cross-functional initiatives that will benefit both customers and patients.

'Using the vast amount of data we collect from our online devices will help our customers find and deal with problems before they even occur,' says Søren Stakemann, Director Products and Solutions Management, within the business area Surgical Workflows at Getinge.

Currently, Getinge has more than 3,000 pieces of equipment, such as sterilizers, ventilators and anesthesia machines connected online.

'Connecting our products online to collect data is something we have been doing for a long time,' Søren explains. 'The challenge is to utilize this unstructured data in constructive ways that bring advantages for healthcare providers and their patients.'

Designed to predict failures

Getinge is about to launch PRIME (Predictive Intelligent Maintenance Engine), which is designed to predict failures.

'This tool enables us to tell a customer about a potential breakdown and the action that will prevent it,' Søren continues. 'We can even alert if a single sterilizer cycle is about to fail, and soon we will be able to pinpoint the exact cause as well.'

Making accurate predictions preventing that customers change healthy components routinely, and supplying the right spare parts in time are expected to improve device uptime and increase sterile supply throughput for users of Getinge solutions.

'With PRIME, we are helping our customers to enhance their efficiency and reduce their costs' says Søren. 'And as a patient, you will of course also appreciate that your scheduled surgery isn't cancelled due to a breakdown.'

Using AI will enable need-driven maintenance also when it comes to Getinge products for acute care therapies. In addition, it can enable healthcare providers to compare costs and user patterns between hospitals and departments.

AI vs. Machine Learning

AI can be defined as a computer system performing a task that usually require human intelligence, while Machine Learning is the part of AI that enables computers to learn without being explicitly programmed. The learning happens by applying a set of well-defined statistical and mathematical techniques, which uses data to solve specific problems.

Learn more about Getinge Online, our personal customer web portal.

Disclaimer

Getinge AB published this content on 05 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2018 13:51:15 UTC
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2018 23 771 M
EBIT 2018 2 133 M
Net income 2018 925 M
Debt 2018 12 501 M
Yield 2018 1,36%
P/E ratio 2018 32,15
P/E ratio 2019 18,45
EV / Sales 2018 1,67x
EV / Sales 2019 1,56x
Capitalization 27 207 M
Chart GETINGE
Duration : Period :
Getinge Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GETINGE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 90,1  SEK
Spread / Average Target -16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mattias Sven Perjos President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carl Reinhold Adolf Bennet Chairman
Lars Sandström Chief Financial Officer
Johan Malmquist Director
Johan Bygge Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GETINGE-10.04%2 997
MASIMO CORPORATION41.63%6 266
ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD.7.72%4 931
PENUMBRA INC49.42%4 834
JIANGSU YUYUE MDCL EQPMNT & SPPLY CO LTD--.--%2 793
TACTILE SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY INC134.40%1 245
