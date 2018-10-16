Log in
News Summary

Getinge : Raising awareness of need for appropriate anesthesia worldwide

10/16/2018 | 09:13am CEST

On October 16 in 1846 the use of ether as anesthesia for surgery was first publicly demonstrated at the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. This event ranks as one of the most significant in the history of medicine, making it possible for patients to obtain the benefits of surgery without the pain associated with an operation.

In recognition of this important milestone, every year the World Federation of Societies of Anaesthesiologists (WFSA) recognizes October 16 as World Anesthesia Day and launches a campaign in which more than 134 societies representing anesthesiologists from over 150 countries take part. This year's campaign, #TheRightStuff, is designed to raise awareness of the fact that billions of people around the globe lack access to surgical and anesthetic care - and to draw attention to the vital role anesthesia equipment plays in providing safe anesthesia.

#TheRightStuff campaign aligns perfectly with Getinge's heritage in anesthesia. Over the years, we have created a portfolio of state-of-the-art anesthesia equipment to help clinicians provide the best possible anesthesia care for their patients - from premature babies to morbidly obese adults. Our Flow family of anesthesia machines are safe and easy to use and, according to our customers, require little training. We have installations in medical facilities all over the world.

Today, on World Anesthesia Day 2018, our customers have joined us in the #TheRightStuff campaign. Check out Twitter and LinkedIn, and share to help us raise awareness of the fact that millions of people lack access to proper anesthesia care.
#WorldAnaesthesiaDay #TheRightStuff #PassionForLife

Disclaimer

Getinge AB published this content on 16 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2018 07:12:07 UTC
