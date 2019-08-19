Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Getinge    GETI B   SE0000202624

GETINGE

(GETI B)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Getinge : launches new mobile OR table for all-around use – Maquet Lyra

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/19/2019 | 08:07am EDT

The cost of health care is increasing around the world. And as budget pressure increases, it becomes more and more important to invest in sustainable, multifunctional infrastructure.

That is why Getinge has developed Maquet Lyra - an affordable and flexible OR table that meet the needs of most surgical disciplines.

'This mobile OR table give surgeons the options they need. It is designed for universal use and we made sure to make it comfortable to position patients for most types of surgical procedures. A stable and flexible table like this improves functionality and increases cost-effectiveness in the OR,' tells Dominik Birkner, Product Manager OR tables at Getinge.

By combining universal usage features with a broad range of accessories, Maquet Lyra is a practical table for all-around use. It features the same interfaces as past Getinge mobile OR tables and the compatibility with existing Getinge accessories ensures seamless integration into surgical suites.

'One of the factors specifically important for orthopedics is stability, since strong forces are being applied both to the patient and the table. Our Maquet Lyra has a solid base ensuring stability and safety for patients weighing up to 360 kg, and we have a very good and tight locking mechanism of all four castors on the table. It is also capable of a range of angles and tilts for cross-disciplinary flexibility,' explains Dominik Birkner.

The special design of the castors allows the table to be used immediately, without being lowered onto a baseplate. The table brakes can be quickly and easily released via the foot pedal.

'There are free-wheeling castors to ensure flexibility to move in both straight lines or laterally, making the table easy to transport and position. Fewer electrical components simplify maintenance for cost-effective long-term use. And the optional longitudinal shift brings increased access for the surgeon.'

Even in the unlikely event of a table software blackout, the patient remains secure and the table can be safely controlled. 'The override panel is hard-wired to a separate circuit, with no software in between,' says Dominik Birkner.

Getinge's Maquet OR tables have been trusted for decades, and with the affordable Maquet Lyra Getinge engineers from Germany and China have teamed up to design a safe, stable and affordable solution that meet the needs of customers who don't need extra features. Maquet Lyra is produced in Getinge's factory in Suzhou, China.

Learn more about Maquet Lyra > >

Maquet Lyra is CE marked and available across Europe. It is pending registration in the rest of the world. For more details, contact your Getinge representative.

Media contact:

Anna Appelqvist, Vice President Corporate Communications
Phone: +46 (0)10 335 5906
E-mail: anna.appelqvist@getinge.com

About Getinge

With a firm belief that every person and community should have access to the best possible care, Getinge provides hospitals and life science institutions with products and solutions that aim to improve clinical results and optimize workflows. The offering includes products and solutions for intensive care, cardiovascular procedures, operating rooms, sterile reprocessing and life science. Getinge employs over 10,000 people worldwide and the products are sold in more than 135 countries.

Disclaimer

Getinge AB published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 12:06:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GETINGE
08:07aGETINGE : launches new mobile OR table for all-around use – Maquet Lyra
PU
08:01aGETINGE : launches new mobile OR table for all-around use - Maquet Lyra
AQ
07/19GETINGE : announces full market release of Servo-u 4.0 featuring innovations for..
AQ
07/18GETINGE : informs about a global Class 1 recall for Cardiosave IABP and CS100/30..
AQ
07/17GETINGE : publishes Interim Report for January - June 2019
AQ
07/12GETINGE : and IMA Life create flexible solutions for the pharma and biopharma in..
PU
07/04GETINGE : All smiles on the cover of Getinge's Annual Report
PU
07/03GETINGE : and Norbert celebrate 50 years together
PU
07/01GETINGE : Where Getinge's Flow Family anesthesia machines comes to life
PU
06/28GETINGE : The early stars of the Hybrid OR
PU
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 26 296 M
EBIT 2019 2 581 M
Net income 2019 1 324 M
Debt 2019 12 760 M
Yield 2019 1,23%
P/E ratio 2019 28,0x
P/E ratio 2020 21,4x
EV / Sales2019 1,88x
EV / Sales2020 1,78x
Capitalization 36 756 M
Chart GETINGE
Duration : Period :
Getinge Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GETINGE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 127,90  SEK
Last Close Price 134,95  SEK
Spread / Highest target 33,4%
Spread / Average Target -5,22%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mattias Sven Perjos President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carl Reinhold Adolf Bennet Chairman
Lars Sandström Chief Financial Officer
Johan Malmquist Director
Johan Bygge Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GETINGE68.90%3 772
ABBOTT LABORATORIES17.21%148 355
NOVOCURE LTD179.93%8 884
MASIMO CORPORATION40.87%7 962
ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD.-40.80%6 263
PENUMBRA INC18.83%5 054
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group