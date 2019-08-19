Getinge : launches new mobile OR table for all-around use – Maquet Lyra

The cost of health care is increasing around the world. And as budget pressure increases, it becomes more and more important to invest in sustainable, multifunctional infrastructure.

That is why Getinge has developed Maquet Lyra - an affordable and flexible OR table that meet the needs of most surgical disciplines.

'This mobile OR table give surgeons the options they need. It is designed for universal use and we made sure to make it comfortable to position patients for most types of surgical procedures. A stable and flexible table like this improves functionality and increases cost-effectiveness in the OR,' tells Dominik Birkner, Product Manager OR tables at Getinge.

By combining universal usage features with a broad range of accessories, Maquet Lyra is a practical table for all-around use. It features the same interfaces as past Getinge mobile OR tables and the compatibility with existing Getinge accessories ensures seamless integration into surgical suites.

'One of the factors specifically important for orthopedics is stability, since strong forces are being applied both to the patient and the table. Our Maquet Lyra has a solid base ensuring stability and safety for patients weighing up to 360 kg, and we have a very good and tight locking mechanism of all four castors on the table. It is also capable of a range of angles and tilts for cross-disciplinary flexibility,' explains Dominik Birkner.

The special design of the castors allows the table to be used immediately, without being lowered onto a baseplate. The table brakes can be quickly and easily released via the foot pedal.

'There are free-wheeling castors to ensure flexibility to move in both straight lines or laterally, making the table easy to transport and position. Fewer electrical components simplify maintenance for cost-effective long-term use. And the optional longitudinal shift brings increased access for the surgeon.'

Even in the unlikely event of a table software blackout, the patient remains secure and the table can be safely controlled. 'The override panel is hard-wired to a separate circuit, with no software in between,' says Dominik Birkner.

Getinge's Maquet OR tables have been trusted for decades, and with the affordable Maquet Lyra Getinge engineers from Germany and China have teamed up to design a safe, stable and affordable solution that meet the needs of customers who don't need extra features. Maquet Lyra is produced in Getinge's factory in Suzhou, China.

Learn more about Maquet Lyra > >

Maquet Lyra is CE marked and available across Europe. It is pending registration in the rest of the world. For more details, contact your Getinge representative.

