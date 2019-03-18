Filing of the Registration Document containing the Annual Financial Report 18/03/2019 - 4:00 p.m.

PRESS RELEASE

18 March 2019 - 4:00 p.m.

Filing of the Registration Document containing the Annual Financial Report

Getlink SE announces today the filing of its 2018 Registration Document containing its Annual Financial Report with the French market authority (Autorité des marchés financiers Filing AMF n° D.19-0159 dated March 15, 2019).

The following documents are included in the Registration Document: the 2018 annual financial report, the Board of Directors on corporate governance, the reports from the statutory auditors, the fees received by the statutory auditors, the description of the share buy-back program, as well as the information relating to social, environmental and societal responsibility (including the extra-financial performance report).

These documents are available on the company's website:

https://www.getlinkgroup.com/fr/actionnaires-investisseurs/get-sa/informations-reglementees/rapports-financiers-annuels/

A hard copy of these documents, each of which contains the complete audited financial statements, may be received free of charge, upon request.

Getlink S.E.

European Company with a capital of €220,000,007.20 3 rue La Boétie - 75008 Paris, France 483 385 142 RCS Paris