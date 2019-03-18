Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Getlink    GET   FR0010533075

GETLINK

(GET)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Filing of the Registration Document containing the Annual Financial Report 18/03/2019 - 4:00 p.m.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/18/2019 | 12:20pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

18 March 2019 - 4:00 p.m.

Filing of the Registration Document containing the Annual Financial Report

Getlink SE announces today the filing of its 2018 Registration Document containing its Annual Financial Report with the French market authority (Autorité des marchés financiers Filing AMF n° D.19-0159 dated March 15, 2019).

The following documents are included in the Registration Document: the 2018 annual financial report, the Board of Directors on corporate governance, the reports from the statutory auditors, the fees received by the statutory auditors, the description of the share buy-back program, as well as the information relating to social, environmental and societal responsibility (including the extra-financial performance report).

These documents are available on the company's website:

https://www.getlinkgroup.com/fr/actionnaires-investisseurs/get-sa/informations-reglementees/rapports-financiers-annuels/

A hard copy of these documents, each of which contains the complete audited financial statements, may be received free of charge, upon request.

Getlink S.E.

European Company with a capital of 220,000,007.20 3 rue La Boétie - 75008 Paris, France 483 385 142 RCS Paris

Disclaimer

Getlink SE published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2019 16:19:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GETLINK
12:20pFILING OF THE REGISTRATION DOCUMENT : 00 p.m.
PU
03/04GETLINK : More Japanese companies could leave UK over Brexit - ambassador
RE
03/01GETLINK : Britain settled Eurotunnel claim to protect no-deal Brexit plans - spo..
RE
03/01GETLINK : UK pays Eurotunnel 33 million pounds over 'secretive' no-deal Brexit f..
RE
02/21GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : J&J, UBS, YouTube, Standard Chartered
02/21Channel tunnel group Getlink's warns Brexit to weigh on second-quarter busine..
RE
02/05APPOINTMENT TO THE GETLINK EXECUTIVE : 45 a.m.
PU
01/20GETLINK : Eurotunnel boss says a second referendum would still back Brexit
RE
01/17GETLINK SE : annual sales release
01/16GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Netflix, Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank, DSV
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 1 105 M
EBIT 2019 414 M
Net income 2019 162 M
Debt 2019 4 289 M
Yield 2019 2,89%
P/E ratio 2019 46,45
P/E ratio 2020 33,26
EV / Sales 2019 10,8x
EV / Sales 2020 9,81x
Capitalization 7 620 M
Chart GETLINK
Duration : Period :
Getlink Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GETLINK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 12,3 €
Spread / Average Target -12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jacques Gounon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Laurent Fourtune Chief Operating Officer
Michael Schuller Finance Director
Jean-Pierre Trotignon Independent Director
Colette Neuville Senior Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GETLINK18.12%8 629
ATLANTIA21.75%20 573
BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS L.P.16.74%15 849
JIANGSU EXPRESSWAY CO LTD0.00%7 266
SOCIETA INIZIATIVE AUTOSTRADALI E SERVI23.05%3 824
POINTER TELOCATION LTD30.21%129
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.