GETLINK

(GET)
Getlink : Channel Tunnel group Getlink says 'no-deal' Brexit is becoming very likely

07/23/2019 | 02:38am EDT
The logo of Channel tunnel operator Getlink, formerly known as Eurotunnel, is seen during the company's 2018 annual results presentation in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - Channel Tunnel operator Getlink posted lower first-half operating profits on Tuesday and said the scenario of Britain leaving the European Union without a divorce deal on October 31 was becoming "very likely".

Getlink, formerly known as Eurotunnel, said its key reference scenario was now the "no-deal" one, and it therefore expected 2019 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to fall to 560 million euros (£503 million) from 569 million in 2018.

"Clearly our scenario is the no-deal but we can cope. We remain confident we can manage the next stages of Brexit and confirm the dividend growth policy," Getlink CEO Jacques Gounon told a conference call.

"We are cautious but not worried. Economic activity will continue to develop", he said, adding that Getlink's businesses met "vital needs".

STICKING TO ITS 2022 FINANCIAL TARGETS

The stakes are high.

In 2018 the group carried 21 million passengers, 17 million trucks, 2.7 million cars and 26% of trade between Britain and the European Union, supporting thousand of jobs. There are fears that a hard Brexit would slow business.

Its first-half EBITDA declined by 2% to 255 million euros due to a slowdown in cross-Channel markets during the second quarter of 2019, and the negative impact of a French customs officers strike between March 4 and May 15.

Revenues, however, grew 2% to 523 million euros.

Over the longer term, Getlink remained confident in the resilience of its businesses and it kept its target for EBITDA to exceed 735 million in 2022 and to grow its dividend by 0.05 euros per share annually by 2022.

Getlink carries Eurostar high-speed trains between Paris, Brussels and London, as well as shuttle trains containing passenger cars, coaches and freight trucks.

In the cross-Channel car markets, the hesitancy of certain customers in relation to the effects of Brexit was slightly affecting the profile of reservations but Getlink remained confident in its traffic targets for the peak summer period.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

By Dominique Vidalon

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 1 111 M
EBIT 2019 408 M
Net income 2019 140 M
Debt 2019 4 408 M
Yield 2019 3,01%
P/E ratio 2019 49,8x
P/E ratio 2020 36,3x
EV / Sales2019 10,5x
EV / Sales2020 9,57x
Capitalization 7 246 M
Chart GETLINK
Duration : Period :
Getlink Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GETLINK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 13,55  €
Last Close Price 13,55  €
Spread / Highest target 26,2%
Spread / Average Target -0,03%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jacques Gounon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Laurent Fourtune Chief Operating Officer
Michael Schuller Finance Director
Jean-Pierre Trotignon Independent Director
Colette Neuville Senior Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GETLINK15.52%8 129
ATLANTIA29.39%21 459
BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS L.P.26.79%12 725
JIANGSU EXPRESSWAY CO LTD2.55%7 271
SOCIETA INIZIATIVE AUTOSTRADALI E SERVI41.63%4 361
GUANGDONG PROVINCIAL EXPRESSWAY DEVELOP.--.--%2 248
