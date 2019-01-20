Getlink : Eurotunnel boss says a second referendum would still back Brexit

Jacques Gounon told RTL radio the original 2016 vote for Brexit was largely motivated by "anti-immigration" feeling, which would come into play again in any second plebiscite.

"If there was a second referendum, I am convinced that it would again lead to a Brexit, perhaps with an even bigger percentage," he said.

Gounon is the chairman and chief executive of Getlink, the holding company of Eurotunnel which runs the Channel Tunnel between Britain and France.

On Jan. 16, Eurotunnel said it was taking steps to ensure that any 'no-deal' Brexit would have minimal impact on its transport network.

