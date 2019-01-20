Log in
GETLINK (GET)

GETLINK (GET)
12.52 EUR   +1.25%
01/17GETLINK SE : annual sales release
2018GETLINK SE : quaterly sales release
2018GETLINK : A medium term support level to take advantage of
Getlink : Eurotunnel boss says a second referendum would still back Brexit

01/20/2019 | 03:58am EST
Jacques Gounon, Chairman and CEO of Channel tunnel operator Getlink, poses before the company's 2017 annual results presentation in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - Britons would back Brexit again if asked to vote in a second referendum, the head of Eurotunnel said on Sunday.

Jacques Gounon told RTL radio the original 2016 vote for Brexit was largely motivated by "anti-immigration" feeling, which would come into play again in any second plebiscite.

"If there was a second referendum, I am convinced that it would again lead to a Brexit, perhaps with an even bigger percentage," he said.

Gounon is the chairman and chief executive of Getlink, the holding company of Eurotunnel which runs the Channel Tunnel between Britain and France.

On Jan. 16, Eurotunnel said it was taking steps to ensure that any 'no-deal' Brexit would have minimal impact on its transport network.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Income Statement Evolution
