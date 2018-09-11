Shuttle Traffic for August 2018: 4th consecutive traffic record for Le Shuttle Freight 11/09/2018 - 7:00 a.m.

PRESS RELEASE

11 September 2018 - 7:00 a.m.

Shuttle Traffic for August 2018 4th consecutive traffic record for Le Shuttle Freight

Trucks

1,121,048

1,087,169

+3%

Passenger vehicles*

362,905

361,902

0,3%

1,868,188

1,832,356

+2%

*Includes cars, motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans, camper vans and coaches.

In August 2018, Le Shuttle Freight is pursuing its path and recorded the best August in its history with 130,926 trucks transported, establishing the fourth consecutive monthly traffic record. Since 1 January, 1.1 million trucks have crossed the Channel onboard Le Shuttle Freight.

Le Shuttle passenger traffic in July increased 0.3% compared to August 2017 with 362,905 passenger vehicles transported. This matches the second best monthly traffic for cars carried in August 2015. Since the start of January 2018, almost 1.9 million passenger vehicles have crossed with Le Shuttle.

Traffic figures for the month of September will be published on Thursday 11 October 2018 prior to the opening of trading.

Getlink S.E.

