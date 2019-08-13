Shuttle Traffic for July 2019 13/08/2019 - 7:00 a.m.

PRESS RELEASE

13 August 2019 - 7:00 a.m.

Shuttle Traffic for July 2019

July 19 July 18 Change Jan-July Jan-July Change 2019 2018 Truck Shuttles Trucks 130,936 144,990 -10% 940,557 990,122 -5% Passenger Passenger 294,044 314,955 -7% 1,460,147 1,505,283 -3% Shuttles vehicles*

* Includes cars, motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans, campers and coaches.

Truck traffic in July 2019 is down 10% compared to July 2018, mainly due to the lack of recovery in the automotive market, and a slowdown in UK consumption. Since the beginning of the year, more than 940,000 trucks have crossed the Channel on Le Shuttle Freight services (down 5%).

In July 2019, Passenger Shuttles transported 294,044 passenger vehicles, down 7% compared to July 2018, penalised by an unfavourable calendar effect with later holiday departures. Since 1 January 2019, more than 1,460,000 passenger vehicles have crossed the Channel with Le Shuttle.

August traffic figures will be published on Wednesday 11 September before the markets open.