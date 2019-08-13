Shuttle Traffic for July 2019 13/08/2019 - 7:00 a.m.

PRESS RELEASE
13 August 2019 - 7:00 a.m.
Shuttle Traffic for July 2019
July 19
July 18
Change
Jan-July
Jan-July
Change
2019
2018
Truck Shuttles
Trucks
130,936
144,990
-10%
940,557
990,122
-5%
Passenger
Passenger
294,044
314,955
-7%
1,460,147
1,505,283
-3%
Shuttles
vehicles*
* Includes cars, motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans, campers and coaches.
Truck traffic in July 2019 is down 10% compared to July 2018, mainly due to the lack of recovery in the automotive market, and a slowdown in UK consumption. Since the beginning of the year, more than 940,000 trucks have crossed the Channel on Le Shuttle Freight services (down 5%).
In July 2019, Passenger Shuttles transported 294,044 passenger vehicles, down 7% compared to July 2018, penalised by an unfavourable calendar effect with later holiday departures. Since 1 January 2019, more than 1,460,000 passenger vehicles have crossed the Channel with Le Shuttle.
August traffic figures will be published on Wednesday 11 September before the markets open.
Disclaimer
Getlink SE published this content on 13 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2019 06:46:08 UTC