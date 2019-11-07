Six-monthly return relating to liquidity agreement as at 30 June 2019 11/07/2019 - 4:45 p.m.

PRESS RELEASE
11 July 2019 - 4:45 p.m.
Six-monthly return relating to liquidity agreement
Pursuant to the liquidity agreement entered into by Getlink SE and Oddo BHF as at 30 June 2019 the following stood to the credit of the liquidity account:
-
202,234 Getlink shares
-
EUR 12,438,339.09 in cash
For reference, as at the date of the last return, 31 December 2018, the following stood to the credit of the liquidity account:
-
420,000 Getlink shares
-
EUR 9,667,348.08 in cash
Between 1 January and 30 June 2019, the following transactions have been carried out:
-
1,540 buy transactions
-
1,336 sell transactions
Over the same period, traded volumes represented:
-
1,631,883 shares purchased for 21,834,304.05 euros
-
1,849,649 shares sold for 24,605 295.06 euros
Disclaimer
Getlink SE published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2019 16:59:05 UTC