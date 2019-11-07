Six-monthly return relating to liquidity agreement as at 30 June 2019 11/07/2019 - 4:45 p.m.

PRESS RELEASE

11 July 2019 - 4:45 p.m.

Six-monthly return relating to liquidity agreement

Pursuant to the liquidity agreement entered into by Getlink SE and Oddo BHF as at 30 June 2019 the following stood to the credit of the liquidity account:

202,234 Getlink shares

EUR 12,438,339.09 in cash

For reference, as at the date of the last return, 31 December 2018, the following stood to the credit of the liquidity account:

420,000 Getlink shares

EUR 9,667,348.08 in cash

Between 1 January and 30 June 2019, the following transactions have been carried out:

1,540 buy transactions

1,336 sell transactions

Over the same period, traded volumes represented: