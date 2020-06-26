Euronext London Closure: Getlink Secondary Listing in London Terminated

Regulatory News:

Following the closure by Euronext of its regulated London market, the secondary listing of Getlink (Paris:GET) ordinary shares on the official list of the London stock exchange has been terminated, effective on 26 June 2020 at 8:00 a.m. (London time).

The Paris listing is maintained, without any change for Getlink’s shareholders and investors on the Paris financial centre, nor for CDI holders in the United Kingdom

