GETLINK SE

(GET)
Euronext London Closure: Getlink Secondary Listing in London Terminated

06/26/2020 | 11:46am EDT

Regulatory News:

Following the closure by Euronext of its regulated London market, the secondary listing of Getlink (Paris:GET) ordinary shares on the official list of the London stock exchange has been terminated, effective on 26 June 2020 at 8:00 a.m. (London time).

The Paris listing is maintained, without any change for Getlink’s shareholders and investors on the Paris financial centre, nor for CDI holders in the United Kingdom


© Business Wire 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 921 M 1 034 M 1 034 M
Net income 2020 0,25 M 0,28 M 0,28 M
Net Debt 2020 4 593 M 5 155 M 5 155 M
P/E ratio 2020 -706x
Yield 2020 1,81%
Capitalization 6 982 M 7 836 M 7 836 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 12,6x
Nbr of Employees 3 430
Free-Float 76,4%
Chart GETLINK SE
Duration : Period :
Getlink SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GETLINK SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 13,22 €
Last Close Price 13,00 €
Spread / Highest target 36,9%
Spread / Average Target 1,66%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jacques Gounon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Laurent Fourtune Chief Operating Officer
Michael Schuller Finance Director
Jean-Pierre Trotignon Independent Director
Philippe Vasseur Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GETLINK SE-16.18%7 836
BEIJING-SHANGHAI HIGH-SPEED RAILWAY CO.,LTD.0.00%43 573
TRANSURBAN GROUP-4.02%26 881
ATLANTIA SPA-31.39%13 096
JIANGSU EXPRESSWAY COMPANY LIMITED-12.73%6 796
GRUPO CCR-17.28%5 931
