Getlink : 2020 2nd quarter traffic and revenue of Getlink

23 July 2020 - 6:30 a.m.

Half-Year Results 2020

Getlink protects its fundamental values

and announces a new EBITDA objective of €350 million

Revenue: €369 million (-29%) * EBITDA: €123 million (-52%) Cash available at 30 June: €511 million compared to €525 million at 31 December

Eurotunnel:

Revenue: €311 million (-32%) EBITDA: €120 million (-52%)

Europorte:

Revenues: €58 million (-12%) EBITDA: €10 million (-€3 million)



Jacques Gounon, Chairman of Getlink, said: "In the first half of this year, the Group immediately reacted to deal with the COVID-19 crisis, by taking all appropriate measures to protect the health of our teams and our customers. This made it possible to operate our services without interruption, particularly for key sectors of the economy, and to preserve our cash. It is within this context of challenges and opportunities that I trust our new CEO, Yann Leriche, with carrying through the strong commitments we are making today."

Yann Leriche, CEO of Getlink said: "I warmly thank Jacques Gounon and all the teams for their kind welcome and I salute their exceptional success over the past 15 years. I arrive at a time when we will have to be attentive to our immediate operational decisions whilst adapting the business to a changing world. This is a project that we shall pursue with the Group's employees for the benefit of our customers and our shareholders"