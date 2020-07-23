Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Getlink SE    GET   FR0010533075

GETLINK SE

(GET)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07/23 04:00:29 am
13.715 EUR   +0.26%
03:16aGETLINK : 2020 2nd quarter traffic and revenue of Getlink
PU
03:01aGETLINK : & You – 23 July 2020
PU
02:26aGETLINK : Eurotunnel operator Getlink cuts outlook as lockdowns hit traffic
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Getlink : 2020 2nd quarter traffic and revenue of Getlink

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/23/2020 | 03:16am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

23 July 2020 - 6:30 a.m.

Half-Year Results 2020

Getlink protects its fundamental values

and announces a new EBITDA objective of €350 million

    • Revenue: €369 million (-29%)*
    • EBITDA: €123 million (-52%)
    • Cash available at 30 June: €511 million compared to €525 million at 31 December
  • Eurotunnel:
    • Revenue: €311 million (-32%)
    • EBITDA: €120 million (-52%)
  • Europorte:
    • Revenues: €58 million (-12%)
    • EBITDA: €10 million (-€3 million)

Jacques Gounon, Chairman of Getlink, said: "In the first half of this year, the Group immediately reacted to deal with the COVID-19 crisis, by taking all appropriate measures to protect the health of our teams and our customers. This made it possible to operate our services without interruption, particularly for key sectors of the economy, and to preserve our cash. It is within this context of challenges and opportunities that I trust our new CEO, Yann Leriche, with carrying through the strong commitments we are making today."

Yann Leriche, CEO of Getlink said: "I warmly thank Jacques Gounon and all the teams for their kind welcome and I salute their exceptional success over the past 15 years. I arrive at a time when we will have to be attentive to our immediate operational decisions whilst adapting the business to a changing world. This is a project that we shall pursue with the Group's employees for the benefit of our customers and our shareholders"

  • All comparisons with the half-year 2019 income statement are based on the average exchange rate for the first half of 2020 of £1=€1.146.

Key events in the half year

  • Group
    • Near-unanimousvote on AGM resolutions
    • Withdrawal of the proposed vote on the dividend for the 2019 financial year.
    • European borders closed to tourists between March and June
    • Yann Leriche takes over as CEO from 1 July, with Jacques Gounon remaining Chairman of the Board of Directors.
  • Eurotunnel
    • Truck and passenger traffic impacted by the COVID-19 health crisis. Increase in the car market (+6 points) to 65.9% and confirmation as truck market leader with a 39.2% market share.
    • Eurostar traffic severely reduced following successive decisions to close borders and introduce lockdown and quarantine measures.
    • Treaty signed on 7 July between the Dutch and British governments, officially allowing the opening of the Eurostar direct Amsterdam - London service later this year.
    • Slowing down of the cross-Channel rail freight market due to the ceasing of industrial production in certain sectors.
    • A programme to save €17 million during the first half of the year.
    • Expenditure of €2.3 million on new health protection, and social distancing measures.
    • Development of services for truck drivers (free showers, food truck, laundry facilities, etc.)
    • Appointment of Deborah Merrens as Chief Commercial Officer for Eurotunnel Le Shuttle.
    • Support the recovery of tourism activity through communication plans for our customers.
  • Europorte
    • Profitability maintained with an EBITDA of €10 million, despite the impacts on the business of the SNCF-Réseau strike until 13 January and subsequently the COVID-19 crisis.
    • Increased activity in the chemicals sector with the haulage of trains transporting materials for making hand sanitiser.
    • International development with services to Zeebrugge (Belgium) and Trnava (Slovakia)
    • Signing of a research agreement on predictive maintenance with École Polytechnique.
    • Renewal of contracts with Cérévia and K+S.
    • Appointment of Raphaël Doutrebente as CEO of Europorte.
  • ElecLink
    • Awaiting the IGC's decision, delayed due to the COVID-19 crisis.
    • The EPSF, the French rail safety regulator, informed the IGC in June that it was in favour of continuing the project.
    • Economic and ecological importance of the project demonstrated through a study by Altermind.

Profitability maintained

The Group's consolidated revenue for the first half of 2020 totalled €369 million, down 29% compared to the first half of 2019, hugely impacted by the consequences of the worldwide COVID-19 crisis.

The Group's operating expenses decreased by €22 million for the half-year. For the Eurotunnel segment, operating expenses are down by 7% to €191 million including one-off costs of €2.3 million relating to on-site measures for health protection and social distancing.

Consolidated EBITDA for the first half of the year remains positive at €123 million, of which €120 million was generated by Eurotunnel.

Net finance costs and other net financial income decreased by €11 million in the first six months of 2020, mainly due to the impact of lower UK and French inflation rates on the indexed element of the debt.

Free Cash Flow from continuing operations is €11 million in the first half of 2020 compared to €129 million in the first half of 2019.

Cash available at 30 June 2020 amounted to €511 million.

OUTLOOK

Within a global context of the COVID-19 pandemic since mid-March and, taking into account the related uncertainties that remain, the Group gives an indication of €350 million for EBITDA in 2020, based on the growth assumptions set out by the BoE and the BoF, and on the assumption that there is no reintroduction of lockdown measures. The 2022 objective has been withdrawn within the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

GROUP REVENUE

First half (January - June)

1st half

1st half

1st half

€ million

2019

Change

2019

2020*

Restated**

published

Exchange rate £1 = €

1.146

1.146

1.145

Shuttle Services

212

297

-29%

297

Railway Network

95

153

-38%

153

Other revenues

4

6

-33%

6

Sub-total Eurotunnel

311

456

-32%

456

Europorte

58

66

-12%

66

Getlink

0

1

-100%

1

Total

369

523

-29%

523

*Average exchange rate for the first half of 2020: £1 = €1.146. **Recalculated at the average exchange rate for the first half of 2020.

Second quarter (April - June)

2nd quarter

2nd quarter

2nd quarter

€ million

2019

Change

2019

2020

restated

published

Shuttle Services

78.5

149.6

-48%

149.9

Railway Network

28.8

81.9

-65%

82.0

Other revenues

1.7

2.8

-39%

2.8

Sub-total Eurotunnel

109.0

234.3

-53%

234.7

Europorte

27.4

33.6

-18%

33.6

Getlink

0.1

0.3

-67%

0.3

Total

136.5

268.2

-49%

268.6

Reminder: first quarter (January - March)

1st quarter

1st quarter

1st quarter

€ million

2019

Change

2019

2020*

restated**

published

Exchange rate £1 = €

1.165

1.165

1.157

Shuttle Services

133.6

147.3

-9%

146.9

Railway Network

66.6

72.0

-8%

71.8

Other revenues

1.9

3.1

-38%

3.1

Sub-totalFixed-Link

202.1

222.4

-9%

221.8

Europorte

30.7

32.3

-5%

32.3

Getlink

0.2

0.3

-49%

0.3

Total

233.0

255.0

-9%

254.4

*Average exchange rate for the first quarter 2020: £1 = €1.165. **Recalculated at the average exchange rate for the first quarter of 2020.

EUROTUNNEL TRAFFIC

First half (January - June)

1st half year

1st half year

Change

2020

2019

Truck Shuttles

665,348

809,621

-18%

Passenger Shuttles

Cars*

545,215

1,139,149

-52%

Coaches

9,362

26,954

-65%

High-speed passenger trains

Passengers

1,993,210

5,299,197

-62%

(Eurostar)**

Rail freight trains***

Trains

857

1 166

-27%

Second quarter (April - June)

2nd quarter

2nd quarter

Change

2020

2019

Truck Shuttles

278,100

369,609

-25%

Passenger Shuttles

Cars*

132,581

660,655

-80%

Coaches

1,824

16,184

-89%

High-speed passenger trains

Passengers

68,659

2,902,937

-98%

(Eurostar)**

Rail freight trains***

Trains

366

567

-35%

First quarter (January - March)

1st quarter

1st quarter

Change

2020

2019

Truck Shuttles

387,248

440,012

-12%

Passenger Shuttles

Cars*

412,634

487,494

-14%

Coaches

7,538

10,770

-30%

High-speed passenger trains

Passengers

1,924,551

2,396,260

-20%

(Eurostar)**

Rail freight trains***

Trains

491

599

-18%

  • Including motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans and motorhomes.
  • Only passengers using Eurostar to cross the Channel are included in this table, excluding those who travel between Continental stations (such as Brussels-Calais,Brussels-Lille,Brussels-Amsterdam, etc,).
  • Rail freight services by train operators (DB Cargo on behalf of BRB, SNCF and its subsidiaries, GB Railfreight, Rail Operations Group, RailAdventure and Europorte) using the Tunnel

Disclaimer

Getlink SE published this content on 23 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2020 07:15:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on GETLINK SE
03:16aGETLINK : 2020 2nd quarter traffic and revenue of Getlink
PU
03:01aGETLINK : & You – 23 July 2020
PU
02:26aGETLINK : Eurotunnel operator Getlink cuts outlook as lockdowns hit traffic
RE
01:51aGETLINK : 2020 half-year results of Getlink
PU
01:51aGETLINK : 2020 half-year financial report for Getlink SE for the six months to 3..
PU
01:31aHALF-YEAR RESULTS 2020 : Getlink Protects Its Fundamental Values and Announces a..
BU
07/20GETLINK S.E. : Sustained Traffic for Eurotunnel Le Shuttle during the Weekend fr..
BU
07/15GILBERTO BENETTON : Italian magnates who went from sweaters to roads
RE
07/07GETLINK S.E. :  Shuttle Traffic for June 2020
BU
07/01GETLINK : Arrival of Yann Leriche as Group CEO
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 818 M 948 M 948 M
Net income 2020 -81,9 M -94,8 M -94,8 M
Net Debt 2020 4 528 M 5 243 M 5 243 M
P/E ratio 2020 -87,9x
Yield 2020 1,12%
Capitalization 7 347 M 8 516 M 8 508 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 14,5x
Nbr of Employees 3 430
Free-Float 77,0%
Chart GETLINK SE
Duration : Period :
Getlink SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GETLINK SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 13,48 €
Last Close Price 13,68 €
Spread / Highest target 30,1%
Spread / Average Target -1,43%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yann Leriche Chief Executive Officer
Jacques Gounon Non-Executive Chairman
Laurent Fourtune Chief Operating Officer
Michael Schuller Finance Director
Jean-Pierre Trotignon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GETLINK SE-11.80%8 516
BEIJING-SHANGHAI HIGH-SPEED RAILWAY CO.,LTD.0.00%44 317
TRANSURBAN GROUP-7.58%27 462
ATLANTIA SPA-29.77%13 726
JIANGSU EXPRESSWAY COMPANY LIMITED-17.51%7 015
CHINA MERCHANTS EXPRESSWAY NETWORK & TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-17.33%6 425
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group