Getlink: Appointment of Vincent Ducros as Group Environment Director

Vincent Ducros has been appointed as Group Environment Director from Monday 29 June 2020.

A graduate of Lyon Central and Berlin Technical University, Vincent Ducros, 35, began his career as a nuclear engineer with Areva, before joining PricewaterhouseCoopers’ major programme management entity in 2012, where he notably worked on a rail infrastructure programme and several infrastructure projects in the low carbon sector. Since 2018, Vincent has been Project Manager at Suez Recycling and Recovery France, where he led a response unit to public infrastructure tenders in the performance market or concessions.

He will report to Sandrine Prieur, Group CSR Director, and use his experience within Europorte, ElecLink and Eurotunnel to make the most of the Group’s assets.

“Environmental conservation has been part of our DNA since we began running 25 years ago, transporting a large number of customers while protecting the natural environment from pollution and greenhouse gases. Our part in this is global with the diversification of Getlink’s activities” says Sandrine Prieur. “Vincent’s arrival will help us structure our approach and thus highlight the value and the specific potential of our Group as a green player in the market”

