Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Getlink SE    GET   FR0010533075

GETLINK SE

(GET)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Getlink: Appointment of Vincent Ducros as Group Environment Director

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/29/2020 | 11:46am EDT

Regulatory News:

Getlink (Paris:GET):

Vincent Ducros has been appointed as Group Environment Director from Monday 29 June 2020.

A graduate of Lyon Central and Berlin Technical University, Vincent Ducros, 35, began his career as a nuclear engineer with Areva, before joining PricewaterhouseCoopers’ major programme management entity in 2012, where he notably worked on a rail infrastructure programme and several infrastructure projects in the low carbon sector. Since 2018, Vincent has been Project Manager at Suez Recycling and Recovery France, where he led a response unit to public infrastructure tenders in the performance market or concessions.

He will report to Sandrine Prieur, Group CSR Director, and use his experience within Europorte, ElecLink and Eurotunnel to make the most of the Group’s assets.

“Environmental conservation has been part of our DNA since we began running 25 years ago, transporting a large number of customers while protecting the natural environment from pollution and greenhouse gases. Our part in this is global with the diversification of Getlink’s activities” says Sandrine Prieur. “Vincent’s arrival will help us structure our approach and thus highlight the value and the specific potential of our Group as a green player in the market”


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on GETLINK SE
11:59aGETLINK : Appointment of Vincent Ducros as Group Environment Director
PU
11:46aGETLINK : Appointment of Vincent Ducros as Group Environment Director
BU
06/26EURONEXT LONDON CLOSURE : Getlink Secondary Listing in London Terminated
BU
06/05GETLINK S.E. :  Shuttle Traffic for May 2020
BU
05/29EURONEXT LONDON CLOSURE : Proposed Cancellation of Getlink Secondary Listing on ..
BU
05/28Euronext shuts London exchange that had one listing
RE
05/22UK QUARANTINE : Eurotunnel is Preparing for the Summer Season Whilst Ensuring Th..
BU
05/14GETLINK :  Eurotunnel and Tourism: Le Shuttle, the No-contact Transport System, ..
BU
05/07GETLINK :  Shuttle Traffic for April 2020
BU
04/30GETLINK : Description of the share buyback programme authorised by the General M..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 921 M 1 039 M 1 039 M
Net income 2020 0,25 M 0,28 M 0,28 M
Net Debt 2020 4 593 M 5 180 M 5 180 M
P/E ratio 2020 -704x
Yield 2020 1,81%
Capitalization 6 966 M 7 808 M 7 855 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 12,6x
Nbr of Employees 3 430
Free-Float 76,4%
Chart GETLINK SE
Duration : Period :
Getlink SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GETLINK SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 13,22 €
Last Close Price 12,97 €
Spread / Highest target 37,2%
Spread / Average Target 1,89%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jacques Gounon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Laurent Fourtune Chief Operating Officer
Michael Schuller Finance Director
Jean-Pierre Trotignon Independent Director
Philippe Vasseur Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GETLINK SE-16.38%7 808
BEIJING-SHANGHAI HIGH-SPEED RAILWAY CO.,LTD.0.00%43 573
TRANSURBAN GROUP-2.82%27 158
ATLANTIA SPA-30.16%13 314
JIANGSU EXPRESSWAY COMPANY LIMITED-11.61%6 815
CHINA MERCHANTS EXPRESSWAY NETWORK & TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-23.26%5 875
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group