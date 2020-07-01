Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Getlink SE    GET   FR0010533075

GETLINK SE

(GET)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07/01 01:00:08 pm
12.945 EUR   +0.82%
12:33pGETLINK : Arrival of Yann Leriche as Group CEO
BU
06/29GETLINK : Appointment of Vincent Ducros as Group Environment Director
PU
06/29GETLINK : Appointment of Vincent Ducros as Group Environment Director
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Getlink: Arrival of Yann Leriche as Group CEO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/01/2020 | 12:33pm EDT

Regulatory News:

Yann Leriche has today become CEO of Getlink (Paris:GET), in accordance with the decision taken by the board of directors on January 30, 2020.

Jacques Gounon will remain Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Biography of Yann Leriche:

Yann Leriche, 47, was previously CEO of Transdev North America, starting in 2017, in charge of the group's American and Canadian operations, which have 17,000 employees, generate US$ 1.4 billion in revenue, and serve over 100 cities and urban areas with seven different means of transport. He was also in charge of the worldwide development of Transdev’s autonomous vehicle activities. He joined the Group’s Executive Committee in 214

Yann Leriche joined Transdev group in 2008. Initially CEO of Transamo, a subsidiary dedicated to consultancy and project management, before becoming CEO of the German subsidiary Transdev SZ and subsequently deputy director of transit activities in North America, in 2012. In 2014, he was appointed as Group Chief Performance Officer.

Prior to this, Yann Leriche had held several posts at Bombardier Transport where he became head of the Direction of Transport Systems “Guided Light Transit”.

A graduate of École Polytechnique (1997), l'Ecole des Ponts et Chaussées (1999), Yann Leriche also holds degrees from the Collège des Ingénieurs (2000) and ESCP‐Europe (2006).

He began his career in the public sector, first as a road infrastructure project manager, then in the construction and operation of public transit systems.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on GETLINK SE
12:33pGETLINK : Arrival of Yann Leriche as Group CEO
BU
06/29GETLINK : Appointment of Vincent Ducros as Group Environment Director
PU
06/29GETLINK : Appointment of Vincent Ducros as Group Environment Director
BU
06/26EURONEXT LONDON CLOSURE : Getlink Secondary Listing in London Terminated
BU
06/05GETLINK S.E. :  Shuttle Traffic for May 2020
BU
05/29EURONEXT LONDON CLOSURE : Proposed Cancellation of Getlink Secondary Listing on ..
BU
05/28Euronext shuts London exchange that had one listing
RE
05/22UK QUARANTINE : Eurotunnel is Preparing for the Summer Season Whilst Ensuring Th..
BU
05/14GETLINK :  Eurotunnel and Tourism: Le Shuttle, the No-contact Transport System, ..
BU
05/07GETLINK :  Shuttle Traffic for April 2020
BU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 878 M 988 M 988 M
Net income 2020 -77,8 M -87,5 M -87,5 M
Net Debt 2020 4 573 M 5 145 M 5 145 M
P/E ratio 2020 -86,2x
Yield 2020 1,75%
Capitalization 6 896 M 7 760 M 7 758 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 13,1x
Nbr of Employees 3 430
Free-Float 76,4%
Chart GETLINK SE
Duration : Period :
Getlink SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GETLINK SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 13,15 €
Last Close Price 12,84 €
Spread / Highest target 38,6%
Spread / Average Target 2,44%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jacques Gounon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Laurent Fourtune Chief Operating Officer
Michael Schuller Finance Director
Jean-Pierre Trotignon Independent Director
Philippe Vasseur Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GETLINK SE-17.21%7 760
BEIJING-SHANGHAI HIGH-SPEED RAILWAY CO.,LTD.0.00%43 307
TRANSURBAN GROUP-5.23%26 683
ATLANTIA SPA-31.22%13 164
JIANGSU EXPRESSWAY COMPANY LIMITED-14.98%6 730
CHINA MERCHANTS EXPRESSWAY NETWORK & TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-23.26%5 886
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group