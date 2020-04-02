Getlink S.E.: Shuttle Traffic for March 2020

Regulatory News:

March-20 March-19 Change Jan-

March

2020 Jan-

March

2019 Change Truck Shuttles Trucks 124,804 152,943 -18% 387,248 440,012 -12% Passenger Shuttles Passenger

vehicles* 94,713 174,767 -46% 420,172 489,264 -14% *Includes cars, motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans, camper vans and coaches

In order to provide transparency for markets, Getlink has brought forward the publication of its Shuttle traffic figures, initially planned for 14 April.

In the context of the lockdown measures introduced by the French and British governments on 17 and 23 March respectively prohibiting all non-essential travel, Eurotunnel is ensuring that the vital supply chain for essential goods continues between France and the UK via its Passenger and Truck Shuttles. Government recommended hand sanitation and social distancing measures are applied strictly for both staff and customers. Because of these measures, it has been decided to reduce the load factors on the Truck Shuttles to limit the number of drivers on board, whilst encouraging van drivers to use the Passenger Shuttles and remain in their vehicles during the crossing.

Le Shuttle Freight carried almost 125,000 trucks in March 2020, with a negative comparison base due to the stock piling effects last year. The second half of the month saw comparatively less volume than the first with a clear impact from the Covid-19 outbreak, particularly in the industrial and automobile sectors. Traffic in the food, pharmaceuticals and e-commerce sectors nevertheless remains resilient and shows once again that the Tunnel remains a Vital Link.

In March 2020, Le Shuttle carried 94,713 passenger vehicles. This figure should be seen in the context of the restrictions on travel imposed by the British and French governments. We estimate that 65,000 crossings have been postponed due to the Covid-19 outbreak. In addition, March 2020 suffered from the same unfavourable base effect compared to March 2019.

Group traffic and revenue for the first quarter will be published on 23 April, before markets open.

Traffic figures for the month of April will be published on 7 May 2020, before markets open.

