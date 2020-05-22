Log in
GETLINK SE

GETLINK SE

(GET)
UK Quarantine: Eurotunnel is Preparing for the Summer Season Whilst Ensuring That Essential Goods Keep Moving

05/22/2020 | 01:31pm EDT

Regulatory News:

Eurotunnel (Paris:GET) notes the quarantine provisions for travellers arriving into the UK from abroad from the 8th June until further notice, to be reviewed every three weeks.

These measures do not change the company’s plans, either for transporting freight goods or for passenger transport.

Truck traffic, which has never stopped since lockdown began in March, has been on the rise for the past two weeks with truck drivers, who will be exempt from these measures, have been protected by health measures put into place since the beginning of the pandemic.

Eurotunnel’s teams are ready to offer our customers a ‘contactless’ experience which both ensures compliance with necessary health measures and will allow for passenger traffic to resume as soon as possible.

Jacques Gounon, CEO and Chief Executive of the Group said: “From the numerous booking enquiries we are getting, we can see a growing desire among our customers to organise their summer holidays, with a growing appetite for car trips. I hope that the evolution of the pandemic in the UK and France will soon allow governments to facilitate the resumption of trade and travel which in turn will act as a support to the recovery of the economy and aid tourism in both countries.


© Business Wire 2020
