GetSwift Limited

GETSWIFT LIMITED

(GSW)
News 
News

COVID-19 GetSwift Team Member Loss: A Letter from GetSwift CEO Bane Hunter

03/29/2020 | 09:07pm EDT

GetSwift Limited (ASX: GSW) (‘GetSwift’ or the ‘Company’), a leading provider of SaaS logistics technology, today released the following letter from its CEO, Bane Hunter:

Dear Colleagues, Shareholders and Partners,

It is with great sadness that we have to report that one of our staff has passed away as a result of the COVID-19 virus. We are all devastated and saddened. Due to privacy concerns and with respect to the family, we will not be releasing the name of the individual.

The Company had already instituted protocols necessary to ensure the health and safety of all our staff, contractors, partners and customers. Regardless of location, their collective safety is of paramount concern, and the Company has been cooperating with and supporting the relevant local medical and government authorities through communication and donation of needed medical resources.

The Company is able to continue operating and is not expected to be impacted at this stage.

We, as a team, are in grief with the news of one of our own passing away, but that is but a fraction of what the family and loved ones of our departed team member are feeling. I would ask you to respect their privacy. We continue to extend our support to them and all that are being impacted by this virus, especially those who are on the front lines: the healthcare providers, fire and police, military and others.

It is in time of crisis that we, as leaders, must step up to look after our team and our community. As such, the Company will continue paying the salary of the employee to the family for the next 6 months, and I, myself, will personally match that, providing 12 months of safety net. My responsibility is the continued safety of all our staff, the continuation of services to our partners and customers, the provision of value to our shareholders and the growth of our company. We also must never forget who we really are at our core, as human beings, regardless of the commercial aspects. We are compassionate, caring and there for each other in a time of need. We will overcome this and become that much stronger as a result. Take care of yourself and loved ones. God bless you all.

Respectfully,

Bane Hunter
CEO

This announcement was approved, and authorised for release by, the GetSwift Board of Directors.

About GetSwift Limited
Technology to Optimise Global Delivery Logistics

GetSwift is a worldwide leader in delivery management automation. From enterprise to hyper-local, businesses across dozens of industries around the globe depend on our SaaS platform to bring visibility, accountability, efficiency and savings to their supply chain and “Last Mile" operations. GetSwift is headquartered in New York City and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX:GSW). For further background, please visit GetSwift.co.

GetSwift is an emerging growth company and is subject to a variety of risks. The Company is not yet profitable, and there can be no assurance that it will achieve profitability. The Company's business and a variety of investment considerations are discussed in more detail in the Company's filings with the Australia Securities Exchange (ASX). Investors are encouraged to review the more complete information contained in such filings.


© Business Wire 2020
