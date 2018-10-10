GetSwift : Appoints Belinda Gibson to Board

GetSwift Limited (ASX:GSW) (“GetSwift” or “the Company”) today announced
the appointment of Belinda Gibson to the GetSwift Board of Directors.
Ms. Gibson brings over 30 years of governance, directorship, and
corporate advisory experience to GetSwift. Ms. Gibson has extensive
securities markets experience including a former role as Deputy Chairman
of the Australian Securities & Investments Commission (“ASIC”)
responsible for capital markets and listed company oversight.
GetSwift Chairman Michael Fricklas said, “Today’s announcement
demonstrates GetSwift’s ongoing commitment to a strong and independent
Board of Directors. Adding Belinda confirms our commitment to
best-in-class governance practices with a majority of independent
directors. She has an outstanding reputation that is well-earned and I
have enjoyed getting to know Belinda over the past few months. We will
be a stronger board by adding her wisdom, experience, talent and spirit.”
Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director Bane Hunter said,
“Belinda has an exemplary track record as a director, legal advisor, and
leading figure on corporate governance. Her extensive experience working
with public companies will provide tremendous value to the Company and
its shareholders.”
Ms. Gibson said, “I am delighted to join GetSwift’s Board during such an
exciting period of growth for the Company. I have spent considerable
time meeting with the Company’s directors, management and employees and
examining diligence materials. I am very comfortable with the Company’s
strong commercial and financial position. After reviewing the position
over the last couple of months I have a high degree of confidence in
Bane, Joel, and the rest of the GetSwift management team, as well as
Chairman Michael Fricklas and fellow director David Ryan. I believe the
Company has excellent potential for long-term shareholder value
creation.”
Ms. Gibson’s distinguished career spans private and public service. She
is a company director and corporate adviser with extensive experience of
the securities and financial markets and particularly regulatory
strategy, corporate transactions and governance arrangements. She was a
corporate law partner at the leading Australian law firm Mallesons
Stephen Jaques for 20 years before becoming a Commissioner and then
Deputy Chair of ASIC from 2007 to 2013. She is presently a director of
Brisbane Airport Corporation, Ausgrid, Citigroup Pty Ltd (Citi’s
Australian retail bank arm) and Thorn Group.
In the past she has served as a director of Airservices Australia and
The Sir Robert Menzies Memorial Foundation. She is presently a Trustee
of The Australian Museum and the Lizard Island Reef Research Foundation.
She is a Member of the Chief Executive Women and chaired the CEW
Scholarship Committee. She is a Fellow of the Australian Institute of
Company Directors and a Fellow of the Governance Institute of Australia.
Ms. Gibson has a Bachelor of Economics and Laws from The University of
Sydney and a Master of Laws from The University of Cambridge.
Annexure: Proposed equity grant
Subject to receiving shareholder approval, GetSwift proposes to issue an
aggregate 300,000 options to subscribe for one fully paid ordinary share
each in the capital of the Company (Options).
These Options are intended to be offered to Ms. Gibson or her
associates, consistent with US market practice for emerging growth
companies and consistent with the previous options awards made to David
Ryan and Michael Fricklas.
In accordance with commentary in the ASX Corporate Governance Council
Principles and Recommendations, these securities issued to non-executive
directors will not have performance hurdles. Further, they will not vest
if the recipient ceases to be a director of the Company.
The Options will be granted no later than 1 month following shareholder
approval, with an exercise price for each Option being the 30 day VWAP
for shares in the Company immediately prior to the grant date.
Over 3 years, the Options will vest in equal quarterly instalments, but
they may only vest if at the time of the applicable vesting the
recipient is still a director of the Company. The Options expire 10
years after their issue date.
Adjustments to numbers of options and exercise price are only as
permitted under ASX Listing Rules. If the shares resulting from the
exercise of the options are issued and not transferred, the Company will
immediately apply for quotation of the shares. The Option terms will
include acceleration of vesting for change of control or liquidity
events. Options are not transferable prior to vesting, other than to
estate planning vehicles. At the request of the Option holder and
subject to all applicable law, options may be net exercised.
