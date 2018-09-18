GetSwift : Appoints Dennis Noto as Chief Technology Officer

GetSwift Limited (ASX: GSW) (“GetSwift” or “the Company”), a leading
provider of SaaS logistics technology, today announced it has appointed
Dennis Noto as Chief Technology Officer, effective immediately. Noto
brings over 30 years of technology leadership experience to GetSwift,
most recently as Executive Architect and CTO for IBM’s Watson Cognitive
Enterprise Solutions. He will report directly to Bane Hunter, GetSwift’s
Chief Executive Officer.
As CTO, Noto will be responsible for executing our technology strategy,
scaling our technology infrastructure, deepening our artificial
intelligence and machine learning expertise, actualizing new IP products
and driving execution on our product roadmap to be the global leader in
last mile software.
Hunter said, “In our extensive search for a CTO, Dennis emerged as the
natural choice given his long track record of building and scaling
complex platforms, his deep knowledge of enterprise systems and
customers, strong background in artificial intelligence, and his sound
understanding of consumer-facing software. I’m delighted to officially
welcome Dennis to our team and look forward to his contributions to
GetSwift’s leading last mile SaaS platform.”
“GetSwift has a strong reputation as a best-in-class and innovative
leader in the SaaS last-mile marketplace,” Noto stated. “In addition to
addressing some of the most demanding challenges within the last mile,
GetSwift is creating global products to enable enterprises of all sizes
to optimize their delivery operations. I’m thrilled to join this
talented and fast-growing team and bring my knowledge and relationships
to bear on such exciting projects,” he added.
Noto’s distinguished and diverse experience spans several innovative
firms. Most recently, he was the Executive Architect and CTO for IBM’s
Watson Cognitive Enterprise Solutions, where he helped Fortune 500
leaders build cognitive AI solutions with natural language processing,
machine learning and content analytics to redefine the customer
experience. His teams designed and built critical systems to harness
IBM’s Watson Cognitive Enterprise Solutions used by large,
multi-billion-dollar clients across many industries.
Noto’s career in technology has also included CIO positions at Trust
Company of America and Scottrade, and various technology strategy roles
at ADP. In 2012 he was honored with the 25th Annual CIO 100 Award for
mobile customer branded hybrid architecture, when Trust Company of
America launched branded desktop and mobile apps allowing investors,
representatives, and advisors to access account information anytime,
anywhere, on any browser or mobile device. Noto has led agile teams
spanning both business and technical responsibilities for enterprise
product strategy, project management, UX/UI design, software
development, infrastructure architecture, IT governance, information
security management, and datacenter/cloud management.
As part of the Company’s broader strategic execution capabilities, two
newly-hired Vice Presidents of AI Architecture and Infrastructure and of
Software Architecture will both be reporting to Noto.
About GetSwift Limited
Technology to Optimise Global Delivery Logistics
GetSwift is a worldwide leader in delivery management automation. From
enterprise to hyper-local, businesses across dozens of industries around
the globe depend on our SaaS platform to bring visibility,
accountability, efficiency and savings to their supply chain and “Last
Mile” operations. GetSwift is headquartered in New York City and is
listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX:GSW). For further
background, please visit GetSwift.co.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180918005277/en/