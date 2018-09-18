Log in
GETSWIFT LTD (GSW)
09/18
GetSwift : Appoints Dennis Noto as Chief Technology Officer

09/18/2018

  • Brings Three Decades of Engineering and Leadership Experience
  • Distinguished Architect of AI and Cognitive Solutions for Enterprise

GetSwift Limited (ASX: GSW) (“GetSwift” or “the Company”), a leading provider of SaaS logistics technology, today announced it has appointed Dennis Noto as Chief Technology Officer, effective immediately. Noto brings over 30 years of technology leadership experience to GetSwift, most recently as Executive Architect and CTO for IBM’s Watson Cognitive Enterprise Solutions. He will report directly to Bane Hunter, GetSwift’s Chief Executive Officer.

As CTO, Noto will be responsible for executing our technology strategy, scaling our technology infrastructure, deepening our artificial intelligence and machine learning expertise, actualizing new IP products and driving execution on our product roadmap to be the global leader in last mile software.

Hunter said, “In our extensive search for a CTO, Dennis emerged as the natural choice given his long track record of building and scaling complex platforms, his deep knowledge of enterprise systems and customers, strong background in artificial intelligence, and his sound understanding of consumer-facing software. I’m delighted to officially welcome Dennis to our team and look forward to his contributions to GetSwift’s leading last mile SaaS platform.”

“GetSwift has a strong reputation as a best-in-class and innovative leader in the SaaS last-mile marketplace,” Noto stated. “In addition to addressing some of the most demanding challenges within the last mile, GetSwift is creating global products to enable enterprises of all sizes to optimize their delivery operations. I’m thrilled to join this talented and fast-growing team and bring my knowledge and relationships to bear on such exciting projects,” he added.

Noto’s distinguished and diverse experience spans several innovative firms. Most recently, he was the Executive Architect and CTO for IBM’s Watson Cognitive Enterprise Solutions, where he helped Fortune 500 leaders build cognitive AI solutions with natural language processing, machine learning and content analytics to redefine the customer experience. His teams designed and built critical systems to harness IBM’s Watson Cognitive Enterprise Solutions used by large, multi-billion-dollar clients across many industries.

Noto’s career in technology has also included CIO positions at Trust Company of America and Scottrade, and various technology strategy roles at ADP. In 2012 he was honored with the 25th Annual CIO 100 Award for mobile customer branded hybrid architecture, when Trust Company of America launched branded desktop and mobile apps allowing investors, representatives, and advisors to access account information anytime, anywhere, on any browser or mobile device. Noto has led agile teams spanning both business and technical responsibilities for enterprise product strategy, project management, UX/UI design, software development, infrastructure architecture, IT governance, information security management, and datacenter/cloud management.

As part of the Company’s broader strategic execution capabilities, two newly-hired Vice Presidents of AI Architecture and Infrastructure and of Software Architecture will both be reporting to Noto.

About GetSwift Limited

Technology to Optimise Global Delivery Logistics

GetSwift is a worldwide leader in delivery management automation. From enterprise to hyper-local, businesses across dozens of industries around the globe depend on our SaaS platform to bring visibility, accountability, efficiency and savings to their supply chain and “Last Mile” operations. GetSwift is headquartered in New York City and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX:GSW). For further background, please visit GetSwift.co.


© Business Wire 2018
