GetSwift : Kuwait's Kout Food Group Firms up Strategic Partnership with GetSwift

The
Kout Food Group is happy to announce the strategic partnership in
the deployment of GetSwift
platform named CDM “Central Delivery Management” across Delivery Segment
in its portfolio of companies encompassing the brands Pizza Hut, Taco
Bell, Burger King and Kababji among others.
The Deputy CEO of Kout Food Group Amin Mohamed commented that the vision
and goal of Kout is to provide its customers with Superior in Quality
food and services. In this endeavor it is imperative for us to deploy
best in class solutions that take into account the unique challenges we
anticipate in delivery segment in the future. The teams worked hand in
hand designing a world class platform enabling Wow customer experience
with features such as: Cash management, driver incentives, workforce
scheduling / management, driver pooling, deeper business
intelligence/analytics, as well as dispatching & routing algorithms that
are unique to each trade zone. I can categorically state that not only
do we now have a flexible and continually evolving platform that is best
in class and fully supported by a dedicated, passionate and trustworthy
partner in GSW management, we have fully committed team to enhance its
platform to offer unique solutions which brings in qualitative
differentiation and technological advancement. We have recommended and
suggested GSW solution to partners around the globe and this could be
their preferred solution.
Bane Hunter the CEO of GSW commented “Although this has been a lengthier
journey than expected, we are honored and humbled by the trust and faith
our partners at Kout Food Group have given us during a period of time
that was challenging for GSW due to external pressures. It was a special
moment the day the Kout executives flew into New York to visit us in
person and see with their own eyes what we and our platform and we were
all about. We both agreed that our joint success will be created not
only through technology, but with an unwavering passion and strength of
conviction of all teams working as one to deliver the outcomes customers
expect. This joint product knowledge coming together to create a unique
evolving product suite, is what separates and makes us better than any
of our competitors. We don’t see ourselves as a vendor nor are we seen
as just a vendor by our colleagues at Kout, but part of one larger
global team working towards common goals. There are many more executives
that could be mentioned that have had a part and are still contributing
to create this success and we want to thank them all. We look forward to
the next chapter in our global story.”
