GetSwift : Pakistan's MCR Selects GetSwift for Last-Mile Delivery Technology at Pizza Hut

MCR Pvt. Ltd., operator of Pizza Hut franchises across Pakistan, is pleased to announce it has selected software-as-a-service (SAAS) provider GetSwift Limited (ASX: GSW) for its last-mile delivery solutions.

“Based on the success of GetSwift in other Yum Brands/Pizza Hut markets, GetSwift was a natural choice for us in Pakistan,” said Danyal Rashid, Executive Director of MCR. “We conducted an extensive implementation review to evaluate GetSwift on local parameters and concluded that GetSwift is the best option for us to offer the fastest delivery to our customers in Pakistan.”

Pizza Hut was the first international restaurant franchise to enter Pakistan when it arrived in 1993. Pizza Hut has continued to expand across the country, making it arguably the largest restaurant chain in Pakistan.

GetSwift, which is headquartered in New York, offers delivery management automation services to businesses in dozens of industries around the globe.

