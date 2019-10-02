Log in
Getty Realty Corp. : to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

10/02/2019 | 04:16pm EDT

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE: GTY) will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23, 2019.

Getty Realty Corp. will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. EDT. To participate in the call, please dial (877) 423-9813, or (201) 689-8573 for international participants, ten minutes before the scheduled start. Participants may also access the call via live webcast by visiting the investors section of the Company's website at ir.gettyrealty.com.

If you cannot participate in the live event, a replay will be available on Thursday, October 24, 2019, beginning at 11:30 a.m. EDT through 11:59 p.m. EDT, Thursday, October 31, 2019. To access the replay, please dial (844) 512-2921, or (412) 317-6671 for international participants, and reference pass code 13694844.

About Getty Realty Corp.

Getty Realty Corp. is the leading publicly-traded real estate investment trust in the United States specializing in the ownership, leasing and financing of convenience store and gasoline station properties. As of June 30, 2019, the Company owned 862 properties and leased 71 properties from third-party landlords in 31 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 130 M
EBIT 2019 70,5 M
Net income 2019 48,4 M
Debt 2019 459 M
Yield 2019 4,40%
P/E ratio 2019 27,3x
P/E ratio 2020 26,5x
EV / Sales2019 13,6x
EV / Sales2020 13,1x
Capitalization 1 314 M
Chart GETTY REALTY CORP.
Duration : Period :
Getty Realty Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GETTY REALTY CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 33,69  $
Last Close Price 31,96  $
Spread / Highest target 12,6%
Spread / Average Target 5,41%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher J. Constant President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Leo Liebowitz Chairman
Mark James Olear Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Danion Fielding Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
Milton Cooper Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GETTY REALTY CORP.9.01%1 318
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP-9.30%47 946
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%23 118
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD-1.88%20 181
SCENTRE GROUP1.28%14 044
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION18.00%11 644
