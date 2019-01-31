Getty Realty : SC 13G/A

Section 1: SC 13G/A
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
SCHEDULE 13G
Under the Securities Act of 1934
Check the following [line] if a fee is being paid with this statement N/A
Item 1(a) - Name of Issuer:
Getty Realty Corp
Item 1(b) - Address of Issuer's Principal Executive Offices:
Two Jericho Plaza, Suite 110
Jericho, New York 11753
Item 2(a) - Name of Person Filing:
VANGUARD SPECIALIZED FUNDS - VANGUARD REAL ESTATE INDEX FUND (FORMERLY KNOWN AS VANGUARD REIT INDEX FUND) - 23-2834924
Item 2(b) - Address of Principal Business Office or, if none, residence:
100 Vanguard Blvd.
Malvern, PA 19355
Item 2(c) - Citizenship:
Delaware
Item 2(d) - Title of Class of Securities:
REIT
Item 2(e) - CUSIP Number 374297109
Item 3 - Type of Filing:
This statement is being filed pursuant to Rule 13d-1. Investment company registered under section 8 of the Investment Company (15 U.S.C 80a-8).
Act of 1940
Item 4 - Ownership:
(a) Amount Beneficially Owned: 1,625,625
(b) Percent of Class: 4.01%
(c) Number of shares as to which such person has:
-
(i) sole power to vote or direct to vote: 1,625,625
-
(ii) shared power to vote or direct to vote:
-
(iii) sole power to dispose of or to direct the disposition of: 0
-
(iv) shared power to dispose or to direct the disposition of: 0
Comments:
Item 5 - Ownership of Five Percent or Less of a Class: Not Applicable
Item 6 - Ownership of More Than Five Percent on Behalf of Another Person: Not applicable
Item 7 - Identification and Classification of the Subsidiary Which Acquired The Security Being Reported on by the Parent Holding Company: Not Applicable
Item 8 - Identification and Classification of Members of Group: Not applicable
Item 9 - Notice of Dissolution of Group: Not applicable
Item 10 - Certification:
By signing below I certify that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, the securities referred to above were acquired in the ordinary course of business and were not acquired for the purpose of and do not have the effect of changing or influencing the control of the issuer of such securities and were not acquired in connection with or as a participant in any transaction having such purpose or effect.
Signature
After reasonable inquiry and to the best of my knowledge and belief, I certify that the information set forth in this statement is true, complete and correct.
Date: 02/01/2019
By /s/ Christine M. Buchanan Name: Christine M. Buchanan Title: Treasurer
