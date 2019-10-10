Log in
GÉVELOT    ALGEV   FR0000033888

GÉVELOT

(ALGEV)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Alternext - 10/10 05:30:01 am
190 EUR   +1.06%
GEVELOT : Half-year report 2019
PU
06/24GÉVELOT : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018GÉVELOT : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
News 
News

Gevelot : HALF-YEAR REPORT 2019

10/10/2019 | 11:46am EDT

The Board of Directors meeting on 10 October 2019 approved the Company's financial statements and the Consolidated financial statements for the Mid-year 2019, according to the IFRS International Accounting Standards.

Half-Year Report

The turnover and consolidated results of the Gévelot Group for the first half of 2019 compared to the first half of 2018 are as follows:

Consolidated Accounts

1st half 2019

1st half 2018

Year 2018

In millions of Euros

Turnover

49.8

48.9

94.2

Current operating income

6.3

4.6

7.4

Operating Income

6.0

4.8

7.3

Financial income

1.0

0.6

0.6

Current pre-tax income, integrated companies

7.0

5.4

7.9

Tax

- 0.8

- 0.9

- 1.7

Net income of activities undertaken

6,2

4,5

6,2

Net income of consolidated companies

6.2

4.5

6.2

Minority interests' share

0.1

0.1

0.2

Income attributable to the parent company

6.1

4.4

6.0

The Group's Consolidated turnover for the first half of 2019 amounted to €49.8 M, stable over the same period in 2018.

It consists of the Pumps Sector's turnover representing €49.7 M, 1.8 % up over the first 2018 half-year mainly due to the international invoicing related to orders taken at the end of year 2018.

The Group's current operating income amounted to a profit of €6.3 M against €4.6 M at the end of June 2018, mainly due to a better activity in some international clusters.

The operating income was positive: €6.0 M against €4.8 M at the end of June 2018.

Given the aforementioned facts and after tax, the Net income for the first 2019 half-year (Group share) shows profits of €6.1 M against €4.4 M in the first 2018 half-year.

GROUP OUTLOOK FOR 2019

Pumps Sector

At constant scope, the activity of this sector could enjoy a slight rise, mainly in the Oil & Gas international sector.

Overall Group

The Turnover of Gévelot SA consisting of rental products and services will be stable.

The consolidated turnover will slightly increase compared to the year 2018, same scope.

The net consolidated income should amount to a profit.

The international growth strategy of the Group continued with an acquisition in September 2019 of two Canadian-based industrial companies, which will notably make it possible to develop the activity of the Pumps sector in the North American market in equipments related to the Artificial Lift in the Oil & Gas domain.

The acquisition cost amounts to 12.8 MCAD (€8.7 M) accompanied by an earn out of a maximum amount of 16.2 MCAD (€11.0 M). These costs include resumption of net financial debt of 5 MCAD (€3.4 M) existing at the date of completion of the transaction.

Finally, discussions on tertiary real estate investments to strengthen the rental offer of Gévelot SA are currently in progress.

Disclaimer

Gévelot SA published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2019 15:45:06 UTC
