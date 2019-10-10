Gevelot : HALF-YEAR REPORT 2019

The Board of Directors meeting on 10 October 2019 approved the Company's financial statements and the Consolidated financial statements for the Mid-year 2019, according to the IFRS International Accounting Standards.

Half-Year Report

The turnover and consolidated results of the Gévelot Group for the first half of 2019 compared to the first half of 2018 are as follows:

Consolidated Accounts 1st half 2019 1st half 2018 Year 2018 In millions of Euros Turnover 49.8 48.9 94.2 Current operating income 6.3 4.6 7.4 Operating Income 6.0 4.8 7.3 Financial income 1.0 0.6 0.6 Current pre-tax income, integrated companies 7.0 5.4 7.9 Tax - 0.8 - 0.9 - 1.7 Net income of activities undertaken 6,2 4,5 6,2 Net income of consolidated companies 6.2 4.5 6.2 Minority interests' share 0.1 0.1 0.2 Income attributable to the parent company 6.1 4.4 6.0

The Group's Consolidated turnover for the first half of 2019 amounted to €49.8 M, stable over the same period in 2018.

It consists of the Pumps Sector's turnover representing €49.7 M, 1.8 % up over the first 2018 half-year mainly due to the international invoicing related to orders taken at the end of year 2018.

The Group's current operating income amounted to a profit of €6.3 M against €4.6 M at the end of June 2018, mainly due to a better activity in some international clusters.

The operating income was positive: €6.0 M against €4.8 M at the end of June 2018.

Given the aforementioned facts and after tax, the Net income for the first 2019 half-year (Group share) shows profits of €6.1 M against €4.4 M in the first 2018 half-year.