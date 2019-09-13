GEX ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF ENTERPRISE COMPETENCY CENTER (ECC)

Dallas, Texas, Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GEX Management Inc (OTC: GXXM, “GEXM”), a Dallas based professional services firm, today announced the launch of the GEX Enterprise Competency Center (ECC), a corporate initiative to develop and manage knowledge and research efforts incubated at GEX as part of the company’s enterprise packaged services initiative.

Sri Vanamali, the Executive Director of GEX Management Inc. said, “To complement our consulting and professional service offerings to enterprise clients, it only makes sense to build on the collective knowledge pool that we have developed by tapping into each consultant’s individual expertise acquired through decades of consulting work done for large enterprise clients across the globe. The goal of ECC is to develop a centralized knowledge management and competency platform that would allow us to share key industry insights with the broader professional services community, while leveraging this knowledge repository to develop innovative, insightful and cutting-edge solutions for our enterprise clients”

“ As a former consultant myself, I am very excited at the opportunity to work with industry peers, subject matter experts (including PhDs) and knowledge management professionals to build a dynamic knowledge based ecosystem to share our insights with the community in the form of process solution frameworks, white papers and insightful discussions – we have already started putting together case studies based on our work with current and past clients and will share these insights through a newly launched blog section on our website very soon!”

About GEX Management

GEX Management, Inc. Is a Professional Services Company providing consulting, staffing and comprehensive managed service solutions to clients in a variety of industries. GEX Management services include Strategy Consulting, Professional and Staffing Services, Executive Consulting, HR, Payroll, Risk & Compliance, and provides progressive and complete solutions for human capital management and business operational needs of mid and large sized companies.

