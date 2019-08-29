GEX ANNOUNCES REVAMPED RECRUITMENT STRATEGY

Dallas, Texas, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GEX Management Inc (OTC: GXXM, “GEXM”), a Dallas based management and professional services firm, today announced key strategic initiatives focused on enhancing the inhouse recruitment processes to meet the increased staffing demands of its enterprise technology clients.



Sri Vanamali, the Executive Director of GEX Management Inc. said, “Through a combination of a robust staffing business demand and innovative sales initiatives undertaken by our sales and corporate strategy teams, GEX faces the exciting new challenge of meeting multiple staffing placement requirements flowing in from our enterprise technology partners across the country. To accelerate our efforts for recruiting and placing top quality talent to fill these positions quickly and efficiently , GEX has partnered with a reputed, Delaware based Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) firm to bring in highly experienced recruitment consultants to work with the GEX sales team with the goal of rapidly meeting these long term placement objectives. We have already kick-started this partnership by onboarding a senior recruitment consultant on a trial basis in August and will continue to monitor placement progress and incrementally expand our recruitment and sales personnel through similar service provider partnerships as we progress towards our strategic goals laid out earlier this year.”

In addition to building out the sales pipeline, the management continues to focus on improving the balance sheet in the near and long term by reinforcing its relationships with traditional debt and equity investor partners whose interests are closely aligned with the company’s growth initiatives. With rapid conversion of existing convertible debt instruments currently underway, the company is primed to bring on additional synergistic capital to meet its working capital needs, while moving away from non-traditional sources of capital. “We will be making additional announcements to showcase how these critical capital partnerships are helping the company meet the corporate goal of enhancing share holder value both through strategic capital allocation and profitable business development initiatives. I continue to be very excited and optimistic about future growth as we make steady progress towards achieving our long-term corporate objectives.”, said Sri Vanamali.

About GEX Management

GEX Management, Inc. Is a Professional Services Company providing consulting, staffing and comprehensive managed service solutions to clients in a variety of industries. GEX Management services include IT and Strategy Consulting, Staffing, HR, Payroll, Risk & Compliance, and Executive Consulting, and provides progressive and complete solutions for employee management and operational needs.

Information on Forward Looking Statements

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws (Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934). You can identify such forward-looking statements by the words "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "estimates," "likely," "possibly," "probably," "goal," "opportunity," "objective," "target," "assume," "outlook," "guidance," "predicts," "appears," "indicator" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. In the normal course of business, GEX Management, Inc., in an effort to help keep our stockholders and the public informed about our operations, may from time to time issue such forward-looking statements, either orally or in writing. Generally, these statements relate to business plans or strategies, projected or anticipated benefits or other consequences of such plans or strategies, or projections involving anticipated revenues, earnings, profits, pricing, operating expenses or other aspects of operating results. We base the forward-looking statements on our expectations, estimates, and projections at the time such statements are made. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that we cannot predict. In addition, we have based many of these forward-looking statements on assumptions about future events that may prove to be inaccurate. The actual results of the future events described in such forward-looking statements could differ materially from those stated in such forward-looking statements.

SOURCE GEX Management, Inc.

Media Contact:

Joshua Rebecca,

Director of Media Relations