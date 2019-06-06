Geyser Brands Inc. Featured in CannabisNewsWire Publication Analyzing Pet Products in Hemp Market

NEW YORK, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CannabisNewsWire – Geyser Brands Inc. (TSX.V: GYSR) today announces its placement in an editorial published by CannabisNewsWire ("CNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities in the cannabis industry.



To view the full publication, titled “Products for Pets Gain Prominence in Hemp Market,” please visit: http://cnw.fm/F2jFi

The hemp industry has come from almost nowhere to becoming one of the big business stories of the past 10 years. With cultivation, processing and sales facilities setting up across North America and beyond, hemp and its extracts are increasingly important products. People use them for health, well-being and relaxation. Hemp has even started to feature in foodstuffs and cosmetics. And as recent industry moves demonstrate, hemp isn’t just for people. Pet products have also been appearing, promising benefits such as pain relief, increased energy and broader well-being. Hemp is now for pets, and companies are moving to make the most of the opportunity this provides. Hemp-based pet products made the news recently thanks to the acquisition of Solace Management Group Inc., owners of the Apawthecary Pets product line, by Geyser Brands Inc. (TSX.V: GYSR). The acquisition, whose definitive agreement was announced on May 28, represents an important step for Geyser Brands. Providing the company with more than $2 million in gross revenues, it establishes Geyser as a leader in the health-focused hemp and CBD industry.

About Geyser Brands Inc.

Geyser Brands builds health-based, hemp-CBD consumer products in the nutraceutical, cosmetics, food-and-beverage and pet sectors worldwide. R&D investment in NanoFusion, a proprietary all-natural nanotechnology, delivers topical, cream, beverages and baked goods, oil, and tincture formulations with superior bioavailability and water solubility. Geyser Brands is a Health Canada-approved Licensed Producer (“LP”) in Port Coquitlam, British Columbia, that holds a cultivation license and is anticipating its processing and sales licenses. The company is exclusively focusing on leveraging these assets to provide the regulatory infrastructure for its global brands and distribution strategy, acquiring hemp- and plant-based brands and infusing them with new CBD product lines in jurisdictions where the therapeutic ingredient is legal. The company’s proprietary NanoFusion technology surrounds oils and solves for the insolubility of CBD. Geyser Brands will utilize its 7,000-square-foot licensed facility in British Columbia for the manufacturing and international distribution of its hemp and CBD-based products. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.GeyserBrands.com .

About CannabisNewsWire (CNW)

CannabisNewsWire (“CNW”) is a specialized information service that (1) aggregates cannabis news, (2) provides CannabisNewsBreaks that quickly updates investors in the space, (3) enhances corporate press releases, (4) helps companies with distribution and optimization of social media, and (5) delivers comprehensive corporate communication solutions. CNW is uniquely positioned in the cannabis market with a strong team of journalists and writers who can help private and public companies reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public through our ever-growing dissemination network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets. CNW is bringing unparalleled visibility, recognition and content to the cannabis industry.

For more information please visit https://www.CannabisNewsWire.com .

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published: http://CNW.fm/Disclaimer .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications: