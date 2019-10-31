Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  GF Securities Co Ltd    000776   CNE0000008L2

GF SECURITIES CO LTD

(000776)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

GF Securities : ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE APPROVAL FROM THE CHINA SECURITIES REGULATORY COMMISSION FOR THE CHANGE OF EQUITY INTEREST IN GF FUND MANAGEMENT CO., LTD.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/31/2019 | 08:27am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GF SECURITIES CO., LTD.

廣發証券股份有限公司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1776)

ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE APPROVAL FROM THE CHINA

SECURITIES REGULATORY COMMISSION FOR THE CHANGE OF

EQUITY INTEREST IN GF FUND MANAGEMENT CO., LTD.

On January 28, 2019, GF Securities Co., Ltd. (the "Company") held the 17th meeting of the 9th session of the board of directors, at which the Company resolved to acquire the 9.458% equity interest held by Kangmei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. ("Kangmei Pharmaceutical") in GF Fund Management Co., Ltd. ("GF Fund"). For details, please refer to the relevant announcement of the Company disclosed on The China Securities Journal, Securities Times, Shanghai Securities News, Securities Daily and the website of CNINFO (www.cninfo.com.cn) on January 30, 2019 and the relevant announcement of the Company dated January 29, 2019 disclosed on the HKEXnews website of the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (www.hkexnews.hk).

Recently, the China Securities Regulatory Commission has issued the "Reply on Approving the Change of Equity Interest in GF Fund Management Co., Ltd." (Zheng Jian Xu Ke No. [2019]1948), which approved the transfer of the 9.458% equity interest in GF Fund from Kangmei Pharmaceutical to the Company.

The Company will complete relevant procedures for, among other things, the change in industrial and commercial registration in accordance with laws and regulations in a timely manner.

By order of the Board of Directors

GF Securities Co., Ltd.

Sun Shuming

Chairman

Guangzhou, the PRC

October 31, 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises Mr. Sun Shuming, Mr. Lin Zhihai, Mr. Qin Li and Ms. Sun Xiaoyan as executive directors; Mr. Shang Shuzhi, Mr. Li Xiulin and Ms. Liu Xuetao as non-executive directors; and Mr. Yang Xiong, Mr. Tang Xin, Mr. Chan Kalok and Mr. Fan Lifu as independent non-executive directors.

Disclaimer

GF Securities Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 12:26:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GF SECURITIES CO LTD
08:27aGF SECURITIES : Announcement on the approval from the china securities regulator..
PU
10/22GF SECURITIES : Poll results of the 2019 first extraordinary general meeting and..
PU
08/29GF SECURITIES : Announces 2019 Interim Results
AQ
06/10GF SECURITIES : Sec May net profit down 69% to RMB138.7 million
AQ
05/09GF SECURITIES : Sec Apr net profit up 41% to RMB447.06 million
AQ
04/30Govt policies to rejuvenate economy start yielding tangible results
AQ
04/10GF SECURITIES : Sec Mar net profit up 113% to RMB784.76m
AQ
03/27GF SECURITIES : year net down 50% to RMB4.3 billion
AQ
02/14GF SECURITIES : Sec Jan net profit down 24% to RMB438.32m
AQ
01/10GF SECURITIES : Sec year net profit down 38% to RMB3.72bn
AQ
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 20 863 M
EBIT 2019 9 337 M
Net income 2019 6 969 M
Debt 2019 139 B
Yield 2019 2,44%
P/E ratio 2019 15,0x
P/E ratio 2020 13,6x
EV / Sales2019 11,2x
EV / Sales2020 11,1x
Capitalization 94 032 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 13,47  CNY
Last Close Price 13,72  CNY
Spread / Highest target 36,9%
Spread / Average Target -1,85%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Zhi Hai Lin General Manager & Executive Director
Shu Ming Sun Chairman
Shao Hua Zhang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Xiao Yan Sun CFO, Executive Director & Deputy General Manager
Huai Yuan Cheng Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GF SECURITIES CO LTD13 327
GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO.11.23%20 313
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO., LTD.--.--%14 267
CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES CO., LTD.14.12%11 632
ORIENT SECURITIES COMPANY25.47%9 048
GUOYUAN SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED--.--%4 002
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group