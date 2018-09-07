Gfi Informatique : partners with Denodo Technologies to address its customers Data Virtualization needs

Having an experience of over 30 years, Gfi Informatique's model is geared towards enabling large-scale transformation projects as clients restructure their organization for the needs of digital transformation.

This approach is built on four fundamental areas of expertise: technological expertise spanning all market technologies, services expertise to provide consistent, end-to-end solutions, process expertise for predictive and agile industrial operations and transformation expertise, covering governance of transformation, alignment with new uses of organizations, and technological innovation as a driver of efficiency.

Gfi Informatique chose to partner with Denodo Technologies because of its broad approach to Data Virtualization in terms of key capabilities like connectivity, performance and data services publishing. Denodo provides diverse connectivity to traditional data sources like databases, legacy systems and new sources like big data, web, and cloud. It also allows the development and delivery of agile data services to multiple consumers in different formats including RESTful linked data services. These capabilities will enable Gfi Informatique to broaden their capabilities to help their customers to better manage their Enterprise Information assets.

'At Gfi, we are committed to meeting our customers' needs and do so by providing a wide range of innovative IT solutions,' says Philippe Debavelaere, head of TME Sector. 'By providing a breadth of data integration capabilities and by addressing a broad range of use cases, Denodo aligns with our business strategy and core value propositions. '

'Denodo is expanding its leadership in the Data Virtualization domain by forming strategic partnerships that extend our reach to key customers in new markets,' said Raynald Bouchet, Business Development Director of Denodo Technologies. 'Gfi Informatique, with their deep IT and industry expertise, strong and clear focus on Enterprise Information Management and considerable consulting resources, is a highly trusted name in the market in EMEA and we are delighted to be working with them to complement our global reach with strong regional support.'

About Denodo

Denodo is the leader in Data Virtualization - providing unmatched performance, unified access to the broadest range of enterprise, big data, cloud and unstructured sources, and the most agile data services provisioning and governance - at less than half the cost of traditional data integration. Denodo's reference customers in every major industry have gained significant business agility and ROI by creating a unified virtual data layer that serves strategic enterprise-wide information needs for agile BI, big data analytics, web and cloud integration, single-view applications, and SOA and RESTful linked data services. Founded in 1999, Denodo is privately held. For more information, visit www.denodo.com or call +33 (0) 1 73 06 26 75 (France) or +44 (0)20 7869 8053 (EMEA).

About Gfi Informatique

Gfi Informatique is a major player in value-added IT services and software in Europe, and occupies a strategic position in its differentiated approach to global firms and niche entities. With its multi-specialist profile, the Group serves its customers with a unique combination of proximity, sector organization and industrial-quality solutions. The Group has around 18,000 employees and generated revenue of €1,132 million in 2017.

Gfi Informatique is listed on Euronext Paris, NYSE Euronext (Compartment B) - ISIN: FR0004038099.