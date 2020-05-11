Gfinity : BT Sport Team Up to Launch New Gaming Series

By Adria Calatayud

Gfinity Ltd. said Monday that it has partnered with BT Group PLC's BT Sport to coproduce a new competitive gaming series, The BT Sport FIFA Challenge.

The two companies will continue to work together to create new esports and gaming-based content shows once the six episodes of the series have aired, esports company Gfinity said. The series, a four-team tournament, began with a draft show which aired on BT Sport on May 8 and the final is scheduled for June 5, Gfinity said.

Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayud@dowjones.com