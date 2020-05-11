Log in
GFINITY PLC    GFIN   GB00BT9QD572

GFINITY PLC

(GFIN)
  Report
05/11 03:17:30 am
1.889 GBp   +30.28%
Gfinity : BT Sport Team Up to Launch New Gaming Series

05/11/2020 | 03:02am EDT

By Adria Calatayud

Gfinity Ltd. said Monday that it has partnered with BT Group PLC's BT Sport to coproduce a new competitive gaming series, The BT Sport FIFA Challenge.

The two companies will continue to work together to create new esports and gaming-based content shows once the six episodes of the series have aired, esports company Gfinity said. The series, a four-team tournament, began with a draft show which aired on BT Sport on May 8 and the final is scheduled for June 5, Gfinity said.

Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayud@dowjones.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
BT GROUP PLC -8.31% 105.35 Delayed Quote.-45.46%
GFINITY PLC -3.33% 1.45 Delayed Quote.-56.39%
