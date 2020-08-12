GFL Environmental : Investor Update

Unless otherwise indicated, all references in this presentation to ''GFL,'' ''we,'' ''our,'' ''us,'' ''the Company'' or similar terms refer to GFL Environmental Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries.
GFL to Acquire WCA Waste Corporation
Transaction Summary
GFL has entered a definitive agreement to acquire (the "Acquisition") WCA Waste Corporation and its subsidiaries ("WCA") for an aggregate purchase price of US$1.212 billion.
TheAcquisition is subject to approval by the U.S. Department of Justice. TheAcquisition is not subject to any financing conditions and the purchase price will be satisfied with cash on hand, new convertible preferred equity and capacity under GFL's credit facilities. The Acquisition is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020.
WCA Summary
WCA is a vertically integrated waste management company engaged in the collection, transfer, processing, recycling and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for commercial, industrial and residential customers.
The integrated asset package includes 37 collection & hauling operations, 27 transfer stations, 22 landfills and 3 material recovery facilities across 11 U.S. States. WCA is supported by a fleet of over 1,000 collection vehicles and approximately 1,600 employees.
WCA has an established regional platform with a growing footprint across the Midwest and Southeast U.S., including 3 key markets in Texas, Missouri and Florida. Other facilities are located in Colorado, New Mexico, Kansas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kentucky, Tennessee and Alabama.
The footprint of WCA's assets is complementary to GFL's network, expanding operations into new regions and complementing GFL's existing operations with integration and cross-selling opportunities within several states.
WCA generates annualized revenue of approximately US$400 million.
Strategic Benefits
Platform Acquisition in the Midwest and Southeast U.S.
TheAcquisition provides GFL with an attractive opportunity to acquire an integrated solid waste management company servicing several regional markets in which GFL does not currently operate, thereby expanding GFL's U.S. footprint.
Integration Opportunities
The Acquisition provides a complementary asset network and customer base to GFL's existing operations, along with the assets to be acquired from WM/ADS' divestiture asset package in the southern US.
Incremental Value Due to Synergies Identified
Additional value is estimated from combining WCA and existing GFL operations, primarily through eliminating duplicative administrative functions and system integration.
Create Long Term Shareholder Value
TheAcquisition reinforces GFL's goal of creating long term equity value for shareholders. WCA's strategically located asset network coupled with its strong operating margins are expected to be accretive to free cash flow and provide opportunities for GFL to continue to pursue its growth strategy.
Geographic Overview
Pro Forma Geographic Breakdown
Legend
GFL Assets
WCA Assets (Colorado & New Mexico assets are not presented)
WM/ADS Divestiture Asset Package
Revenue Breakdown
Revenue by State
Revenue by Type
Texas, Missouri and Florida constitute majority of revenue acquired.
Facilities are well integrated resulting in an internalization rate of ~77%.
Revenue largely derived from collection services.
Collection revenues are diversified amongst residential (28%), roll off (21%), and commercial (20%).
Illustrative Sources & Uses
Sources & Uses
Acquisition to be financed by a combination of:
Sources
(C$)
(US$)(1)
(%)
(C$ / US$ in millions)
New convertible preferred equity.
New Financing
1,001
750
56%
US$600 million perpetual convertible Series A preferred shares.
Preferred Equity
801
600
44%
Total Sources
$1,802
$1,350
Initial liquidation preference and a conversion price of US$25.20.
Liquidation preference accretes at 7% per annum (PIK), after year
Uses
(C$)
(US$)
(%)
4, GFL can elect to pay in cash at 6%.
Purchase of WCA
$1,618
$1,212
90%
Transaction Fees and Expenses
33
25
2%
New financing of US$500 - $750 million.
Revolver Pay Down
151
113
8%
GFL will explore strategic and long-term debt financing
Total Uses
$1,802
$1,350
opportunities for general corporate purposes, including funding
acquisitions.
Form of debt financing to be determined based on market
For illustrative purposes, this table
conditions.
Existing debt currently trading above par.
assumes US$750 million of new
financing to be used for the WCA
Any excess proceeds to pay down revolver.
transaction. Actual amount and form
of financing will be determined at a
later date.
Illustrative Pro Forma Income Statement and Balance Sheet
Pro Forma Income Statement and Balance Sheet
As at and for
2020 Outlook
2020 Outlook
12 months
excl.
WM / ADS
WCA
Pro Forma
ended June
WM/ADS &
for WM/ADS
(1)
(2)
30, 2020
WCA
& WCA
(C$ millions)
Income Statement / Cash Flow
(6)
(6)
LTM Revenue
3,719
4,060
5,055
461
534
LTM Adjusted EBITDA
919
1,050
(6)
(6)
1,330
127
154
LTM Adjusted EBITDA margin
24.7%
25.9%
27.5%
28.8%
26.3%
LTM Run Rate EBITDA
1,036
1,060
127
154
1,340
Annualized capex
-
370
55
56
481
Capex rate(3)
-
9.1%
12.0%
10.5%
9.5%
Balance Sheet
921(4)
Cash
721
(921)
-
-
Revolver
-
-
233
(151)
82
Term loan facility
2,746
2,746
-
-
2,746
Secured notes
1,335
1,335
-
-
1,335
Unsecured notes
1,021
1,021
-
-
1,021
Other debt & adjustments
8
8
-
-
8
New financing(5)
-
-
-
1,001
1,001
Net Debt
$4,389
$4,189
$1,155
$850(7)
$6,194
Net Leverage
4.24x
3.95x
9.11x
5.54x
4.62x
Without giving effect to the WM/ADS & WCA transactions and related financing, the current 2020 outlook is to end the year with leverage in the low 4's.
Current financing considerations increases year end leverage to high mid 4s.
No expected implications to growth goals or long-term leverage philosophy.
Go forward free cash flow generation provides opportunity for future delevering.
2020 outlook plus the estimated annual
contribution from WM/ADS and WCA results in an annual Run Rate EBITDA of ~$1,340 million, annual capital expenditures of ~$480 million and annual cash interest costs on our long-term debt of ~$300 million (see page 8).
1. June 30, 2020 cash and debt balances converted at the CAD/US exchange rate of 1.335.
Represents annualized capex divided by LTM revenue.
Includes an estimate of ~$200M of cash flow generated between July 1 and Dec 31.
Assumes new financing of US$750M translated at the CAD/US exchange rate of 1.335.
Represents estimates of the annualized amounts. Actual amounts realized and reported within our 2020 financial statements will depend on the timing of the closing of the transactions.
Consists of the WCA purchase price of US$1,212M plus transaction costs of US$25M less the US preferred equity of US$600M, all translated into CAD at the CAD/US exchange rate of 1.335.
Long-Term Debt
Capitalization Table
(1)
Interest Rate
Illustrative
Current Trading
June 30, 2020
Interest
Levels
(C$ millions)
(%)
(C$ millions)
(%)
Cash
721
-
-
N/A
Revolver
-
-
-
N/A
Term loan facility
2,746
4.0%
110
4.1%
4.250% 2025 notes (US$500 mm)
668
4.8%
32
3.2%
5.125% 2026 notes (US$500 mm)
668
5.7%
38
3.5%
7.000% 2026 notes (US$675 mm)
541
7.0%
38
3.7%
8.500% 2027 notes (US$600 mm)
481
8.4%
40
3.8%
Other debt & adjustments
8
various
1
N/A
Net Debt
$4,389
Total Debt
$5,111
$260
New financing
668 - 1,001
TBD
TBD
N/A
Total Debt, Including New
$5,779 - $6,112
TBD
Financing
Costs on existing debt yield average interest rate of ~ 5.1%.
Current trading levels of the existing bonds range from 3.2% to 3.8%.
In addition to the new financing, there may be a future opportunity to refinance existing notes at favorable rates.
Assuming US$750 million of new financing at an interest rate 25 bps above the current trading levels, incremental cash interest expense would be ~$35 - $40 million and total annual cash interest cost on our long- term debt would be ~$295 - $300 million.
Appendix
(1)(2)
(1)(2)
(1)(2)
2020 Outlook
2020 Adjusted EBITDA
(C$ millions)
Net Loss
Interest and other finance costs
Depreciation and amortization
Amortization of intangible assets
Income tax recovery
EBITDA
Loss (gain) on foreign exchange and derivatives(1)(2) IPO transaction costs
Transaction & acquisition integration costs
(2) Other
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA margin
Estimated Range
Low High
(444)
528 528
507 507
420 420
(146)
846 866
85 85
46 46
28
35
$1,040 $1,060
25.7% 26.0%
The aside tables present a range of potential outcomes for 2020, excluding any impacts from the WCA and WM/ADS acquisitions.
2020 Free Cash Flow
(C$ millions)
Cash flows from operating activities before the items noted below
Costs associated with IPO related debt repayment Transaction & acquisition integration costs(1)(2) Acquisition related working capital(1)
Deferred purchase consideration(1)
Cash flows from operating activities
Net capital expenditures
Free Cash Flow
Free Cash Flow - first half of year (reported)
Free Cash Flow - second half of year (outlook)
Estimated Range
Low High
730 750
(153)
(28)
1 1
(1)
549 569
(375)
$184 $194
(134)
$318 $328
Reflects outlook for 2020 on an unadjustedbasis and includes $153 million of costs associated with IPO and related debt repayments, $28 million of transaction and integration costs as well as higher interest expense in the first two months of the year prior to the IPO related debt repayments.
1. Reflects amounts reported for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020.
Transaction costs consists of acquisition, integration and other costs such as legal, consulting and other fees and expenses incurred in respect of acquisitions and financing activities completed during the applicable period. We expect to incur similar costs in connection with other acquisitions in the future and, under IFRS, such costs relating to acquisitions are expensed as incurred and not capitalized. This is part of SG&A.
Acquisition integration costs relates to the rebranding of equipment acquired through business acquisitions. We may incur similar expenditures in the future in connection with other acquisitions. This is part of cost of goods sold.
Other:Consists of (i) loss on sale of property, plant and equipment, (ii)share-basedpayments, and (iii) deferred purchase consideration.
Cost associated with IPO related debt repayment:Consists of costs associated with the IPO, such as legal, audit, regulatory and other fees and expenses incurred in connection with the IPO, as well as underwriting fees related to the TEUs that were expensed as incurred. Also includes costs associated with the extinguishment of the PIK Notes, the 2022 Notes and the 2023 Notes, the termination of the swap arrangements associated with the 2022 Notes and the 2023 Notes, and accelerated interest payments of the PIK Notes, the 2022 Notes and the 2023 Notes.
IPO transaction costs:Consists of costs associated with the IPO, such as legal, audit, regulatory and other fees and expenses incurred in connection with the IPO, as well as underwriting fees related to the TEUs that were expensed as incurred.
Definitions
Loss (gain) on foreign exchange and derivatives:Consists of (i)non-cashgains and losses on foreign exchange and interest rate swaps entered into in connection with our debt instruments, (ii) gains and losses attributable to foreign exchange rate fluctuations (iii) mark to market loss on fuel hedge, and (iv) the fair value mark to market adjustment on the TEU Purchase Contract.
