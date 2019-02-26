Log in
GFT Technologies SE: GFT Technologies SE announces guidance for financial year 2019

02/26/2019 | 11:05am EST
http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml">

DGAP-Ad-hoc: GFT Technologies SE / Key word(s): Forecast
GFT Technologies SE: GFT Technologies SE announces guidance for financial year 2019

26-Feb-2019 / 17:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

GFT Technologies SE announces guidance for financial year 2019

The Administrative Board of GFT Technologies SE today adopted its full-year guidance for the financial year 2019. It forecasts revenue of EUR 420 million, adjusted EBITDA of EUR 35 million and EBT of EUR 18 million. Full-year guidance for adjusted EBITDA and EBT is thus below market expectations for the financial year 2019.

The GFT Group expects a stronger than anticipated revenue decline of around 30% in business with its top-2 clients*, compared to the previous year. As a consequence, earnings are expected to be burdened by short-term underutilisation of capacity, restructuring charges and increased sales expenses for further client diversification. By contrast, the growth trend with other clients remains strong in the financial year 2019. Revenue without the top-2 clients is expected to grow by at least 20%.

According to preliminary calculations, revenue amounted to EUR 412.83 million in the financial year 2018 (2017: EUR 418.81 million). Without the top-2 clients, revenue rose by 9%. The share of revenue generated with exponential technologies** increased from 20% to 25%. Adjusted EBITDA rose to EUR 39.68 million (2017: EUR 35.37 million) and EBT improved strongly to EUR 22.64 million (2018: EUR 16.08 million). The Administrative Board intends to propose a dividend of EUR 0.30 for the financial year 2018 at the Annual General Meeting.

Against the backdrop of the ongoing volatile business trend of the top 2 clients, the medium-term forecast for 2022 has been suspended. The solid balance sheet structure will be maintained and the Group's dividend policy will remain unchanged with a dividend ratio of 20 - 40% of consolidated net income.

The company will publish all further preliminary figures for the financial year 2018 immediately following this ad hoc disclosure.

Explanations of the key financial figures (EBT and adjusted EBITDA) used in this ad hoc disclosure are to be found on the GFT website at www.gft.com/leistungskennzahlen.

* GFT's top-2 clients are Deutsche Bank and Barclays.

** Exponential technologies: DLT/blockchain, artificial intelligence, data analytics, cloud and DevOps


Contact:

Karl Kompe
Investor Relations
GFT Technologies SE
Schelmenwasenstraße 34
70567 Stuttgart
T +49 711 62042-323
F +49 711 62042-301
karl.kompe@gft.com
www.gft.com

26-Feb-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: GFT Technologies SE
Schelmenwasenstraße 34
70567 Stuttgart
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)711/62042-0
Fax: +49 (0)711/62042-301
E-mail: ir@gft.com
Internet: www.gft.com
ISIN: DE0005800601
WKN: 580060
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

781359  26-Feb-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=781359&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 413 M
EBIT 2018 25,0 M
Net income 2018 18,5 M
Debt 2018 72,9 M
Yield 2018 3,91%
P/E ratio 2018 11,59
P/E ratio 2019 9,49
EV / Sales 2018 0,70x
EV / Sales 2019 0,63x
Capitalization 215 M
Chart GFT TECHNOLOGIES SE
Duration : Period :
GFT Technologies SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GFT TECHNOLOGIES SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 14,6 €
Spread / Average Target 79%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
M. A. Roswitha Lulay CEO, MD & Member-Administrative Board
Ulrich Dietz Chairman-Administrative Board
Jochen Ruetz CFO, Member-Administrative Board & MD
Andrew Rossiter Head-Technology Services
Paul Friedrich Lerbinger Vice Chairman-Administrative Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GFT TECHNOLOGIES SE22.18%245
SNAP INC83.67%12 827
ANGI HOMESERVICES INC2.43%8 249
GRUBHUB INC6.31%7 253
MOMO INC (ADR)48.80%6 847
SEA LTD (ADR)40.46%5 356
