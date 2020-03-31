Log in
GFT TECHNOLOGIES SE

(GFT)
GFT Technologies SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

03/31/2020 | 10:45am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: GFT Technologies SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
31.03.2020 / 16:40
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

GFT Technologies SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 24, 2020
Address: https://www.gft.com/de/de/index/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanznachrichten-und-berichte/finanzberichte/

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 24, 2020
Address: https://www.gft.com/de/de/index/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanznachrichten-und-berichte/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 24, 2020
Address: https://www.gft.com/int/en/index/company/investor-relations/financial-news-and-reports/financial-reports/

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 13, 2020
Address: https://www.gft.com/de/de/index/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanznachrichten-und-berichte/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 13, 2020
Address: https://www.gft.com/int/en/index/company/investor-relations/financial-news-and-reports/financial-reports/

31.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: GFT Technologies SE
Schelmenwasenstraße 34
70567 Stuttgart
Germany
Internet: www.gft.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1012155  31.03.2020 

© EQS 2020
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 422 M
EBIT 2019 21,3 M
Net income 2019 14,8 M
Debt 2019 40,8 M
Yield 2019 3,89%
P/E ratio 2019 13,3x
P/E ratio 2020 12,4x
EV / Sales2019 0,56x
EV / Sales2020 0,54x
Capitalization 196 M
Chart GFT TECHNOLOGIES SE
Duration : Period :
GFT Technologies SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GFT TECHNOLOGIES SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 12,57  €
Last Close Price 7,46  €
Spread / Highest target 76,9%
Spread / Average Target 68,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 60,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
M. A. Roswitha Lulay CEO, MD & Member-Administrative Board
Ulrich Dietz Chairman-Administrative Board
Joan-Carles Fonoll Chief Operating Officer
Jochen Ruetz CFO, Member-Administrative Board & MD
Andrew Rossiter Head-Technology Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GFT TECHNOLOGIES SE-35.91%217
ACCENTURE-19.35%108 180
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-15.75%100 328
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES-17.73%88 565
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-22.94%59 504
VMWARE, INC.-20.60%50 378
