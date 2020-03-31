DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: GFT Technologies SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

GFT Technologies SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



31.03.2020 / 16:40

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







GFT Technologies SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: April 24, 2020Address: https://www.gft.com/de/de/index/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanznachrichten-und-berichte/finanzberichte/ Language: GermanDate of disclosure: April 24, 2020Address: https://www.gft.com/de/de/index/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanznachrichten-und-berichte/finanzberichte/ Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: April 24, 2020Address: https://www.gft.com/int/en/index/company/investor-relations/financial-news-and-reports/financial-reports/ Language: GermanDate of disclosure: August 13, 2020Address: https://www.gft.com/de/de/index/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanznachrichten-und-berichte/finanzberichte/ Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: August 13, 2020Address: https://www.gft.com/int/en/index/company/investor-relations/financial-news-and-reports/financial-reports/

