Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  GFT Technologies SE    GFT   DE0005800601

GFT TECHNOLOGIES SE (GFT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

GFT Technologies : “My role is to add value to the project”

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2018 | 10:39am CEST

Amanda Chaves works as a Java Developer for GFT in Brazil. In our video, Amanda talks about her talents and anti-talents. In our interview, we get to know her a bit better…

What exactly are you doing at GFT? What does your job involve?

Amanda: I am a Java developer, my job is to interpret system requirements and translate them into programming language, error identification and perform maintenance. My role at GFT is to add value to the project, meet the customer needs, and ideally exceed their expectations.

Can you tell us a bit more about your experience regarding technologies, projects or skills?

Amanda: I work both in the back-end that is responsible for the 'back-end' part of the application (that is the implementation of the business rules), also the 'front-end' which is the direct interaction with the end user, via their screen.

I develop solutions using the Java programming language. Java is an 'object-oriented' programming language, which means that conceptually it is about classifying, organising and abstracting data. It also uses encapsulation as a way to avoid direct access to methods and attributes, inheritance for code re-use (that optimises the production of the application in time and lines of code), and polymorphism such that the same attributes and objects can be used in different objects, but with different logical implementations.

In addition to the Java programming language, there are other technologies that I work with or have done so in the past, including: Spring, JSP, JSF, JPA, Hibernate, Primefaces, HTML, CSS, plus the use of Trello and Jira Software as support tools for an agile methodology.

At GFT I have worked on projects for retail bank customers and insurance projects. The insurance projects particularly interest me, since before I was a developer I worked in an insurance brokerage firm, and the business knowledge I gained then helps me today in making decisions and understanding the customer's needs, in addition to my pure programming skills.

In our video, you talk about your talents. How does your talent come to shine at GFT and within your job here?

Amanda: I think that doing a thorough and effective job as a programmer, being willing to help and provide suggestions for improvements are things that add value to GFT. At GFT, we are flexible and able to provide expertise in many areas.

Which of our GFT values - caring, committed, courageous, collaborative and creative - describe you best and why?

Amanda: I believe that collaborative describes me best. I like to help and share my experiences with my team; I interact with a large number of people at GFT and am always exchanging ideas with my colleagues.

Thanks for the interview, Amanda!

Do you want to find out more about our talents and anti-talents here at GFT?
Visit gft.com/readytogrow.

Disclaimer

GFT Technologies SE published this content on 25 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2018 08:38:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GFT TECHNOLOGIES SE
10:39aGFT TECHNOLOGIES : “My role is to add value to the project”
PU
10:29aGFT TECHNOLOGIES : named as winner in 2018 IDC Fintech Rankings
PU
09/21GFT TECHNOLOGIES : takes premier sponsor spot at Google Next in London
PU
09/21GFT TECHNOLOGIES : goes festival – meet the future
PU
09/12GFT TECHNOLOGIES : launches new AI platform accelerating enterprise-wide digitiz..
PU
09/04GFT TECHNOLOGIES : takes over application management at PLUSCARD
PU
08/31DAML DRIVEN DEVELOPMENT : The latest in Distributed Ledger Technology
PU
08/23THE RISE OF SUPTECH : a win-win for financial market regulation
PU
08/14CODE_N FINALIST STITCHED : managing skills and capabilities in a better way
PU
08/09GFT TECHNOLOGIES : achieves strong earnings growth in first half of 2018
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 417 M
EBIT 2018 26,8 M
Net income 2018 19,1 M
Debt 2018 58,3 M
Yield 2018 2,59%
P/E ratio 2018 17,02
P/E ratio 2019 13,48
EV / Sales 2018 0,92x
EV / Sales 2019 0,75x
Capitalization 324 M
Chart GFT TECHNOLOGIES SE
Duration : Period :
GFT Technologies SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GFT TECHNOLOGIES SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 16,4 €
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
M. A. Roswitha Lulay CEO, MD & Member-Administrative Board
Ulrich Dietz Chairman-Administrative Board
Jochen Ruetz CFO, Member-Administrative Board & MD
Andrew Rossiter Head-Technology Services
Paul Friedrich Lerbinger Vice Chairman-Administrative Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GFT TECHNOLOGIES SE-5.71%380
GRUBHUB INC89.07%12 412
SNAP INC-38.74%11 764
ANGI HOMESERVICES INC115.58%11 124
MOMO INC (ADR)85.13%9 352
SEA LTD (ADR)9.53%4 663
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.