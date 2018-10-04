GFT Technologies : presents digital solutions for industrial processes at the CODE_n new.New Festival

Stuttgart - GFT will be showcasing various solutions for industry at this year's CODE_n new.New Festival in Stuttgart from 8 to 10 October 2018. 'While we already successfully support financial institutions with the implementation of their digitalisation strategies, we are now also targeting industrial companies and accompanying their digital transformation process. Our goal is to help mid-sized companies in particular access the tremendous potential being offered by new technologies such as AI or blockchain for the digitalisation of their business processes,' says Karl-Heinz Kern, GFT General Manager Germany. In addition to a blockchain solution for monitoring pharmaceutical supply chains, GFT will also be presenting a prototype for the digital factory and demonstrating the real-time analysis of driving data using blockchain and data analytics.

Many mid-sized companies are still hesitant when it comes to digitalisation. They recognise the potential that technologies such as big data, intelligent automation and blockchain offer, but often lack the necessary IT resources to establish such applications in their own companies.

'For most companies, success depends on how well they can enrich their 'business as usual' with new technologies and become an indispensable partner for their clients capable of crossing business boundaries. We want to give these companies the tools they need to establish themselves sustainably in the digital 'new economy',' explains Dr Michael Hecker, head of the new GFT business division Industry.

Measuring and analysing driving behaviour with data analytics and blockchain

With an IT architecture developed by GFT, for example, data can be captured and analysed while a car is being driven. Blockchain technology ensures forgery-proof processing and the subsequent storage of the data in the cloud. These data can be used to create new business models. For example, insurance companies can use the data to tailor insurance premiums to the driving behaviour of an individual car owner. 'The evaluated driving data are also interesting for other companies, such as car rental companies. At the same time, the same IT architecture can be transferred to production processes - opening up exciting new possibilities for machine leasing, for example,' says Dr Michael Hecker.

Blockchain solution monitors complex, international supply chains

At the new.New Festival, GFT will be presenting a blockchain application for the monitoring and tracking of pharmaceutical supply chains which it developed in cooperation with the start-up MYTIGATE. The solution enables users to digitally document the shipping of medication, to plan shipments more effectively and to track them all over the world. All companies involved in the delivery process can access the details of the shipment, ensuring full transparency at all times. The application is both easy-to-use and highly secure - thanks to distributed ledger technology (DLT). Medication transport processes are made transparent and much easier to plan using data collected over a longer period. 'The DLT solution is the ideal basis for quickly processing this mass of data. It also ensures that the shipment information is stored securely and cannot be manipulated. Supply lines are not only transparent, but can also be evaluated. For example, if goods frequently display transport damage at a particular airport, pharma companies can make a conscious decision to choose a different delivery route in future,' explains Dr Michael Hecker.

Prototype of a digital factory

How can production chains be monitored and potential disruptions anticipated without negatively impacting current production processes? GFT will be demonstrating this with the aid of its digital factory prototype. Using a simulation of the production process, machine data (such as temperature, rpm etc.) are transmitted to the cloud-based Cumulocity IoT platform and evaluated. Dashboards enable the real-time monitoring of production lines. The subsequent connection between actual production processes and the Cumulocity platform results in a fully automated digital factory.

Experience agile software development live

Visitors can also learn more about the software development process during the festival. In 20-minute lectures held every day, GFT experts will be giving an overview of software development processes - from problem definition to final implementation. At Design Sprint Workshops, customers can experience the first development stages of a software solution based on real-life design challenges. The GFT team will then adopt the findings and continue the software development. The next morning, customers can already see the first results of their Design Sprint. Karl-Heinz Kern: 'Agile software development is a big topic for many industrial companies. As a strong technology partner with international teams, we are able to flexibly implement software projects - an invaluable asset in times of scarce resources.'