GGL Resources : Announces Private Placements 0 04/16/2019 | 01:38pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields GGL Resources Corp. Announces Private Placements NOT FOR DISSEMINATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES AND NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES Vancouver, B.C. April 16, 2019 - GGL Resources Corp. (TSX-V:GGL) ("GGL" or the "Company") announces a non-brokeredprivate placement offering (the "Offering") of up to $400,000. The Offering will consist of the sale of non-flow-throughunits at a price of $0.08 per unit and flow-throughunits at a price of $0.10 per flow-throughunit. Each non-flow-throughunit will consist of one non-flow-throughcommon share and one non-transferableshare purchase warrant, and each flow-throughunit will consist of one flow-throughcommon share and one non- transferable share purchase warrant. Each warrant from either of the flow-through or the non-flow-through units will entitle the holder to purchase one additional non-flow-through common share at a price of $0.15 for a period of three years from the closing of the private placements, provided that, in the event the volume weighted average trading price of GGL's common shares as traded on the TSX Venture Exchange is equal to or greater than $0.25 for a period of ten consecutive trading days subsequent to the expiry of the applicable hold period, GGL may give notice of an earlier expiry of the warrants, in which case the warrants would expire 30 calendar days from the giving of such notice. Insiders may participate in the private placement and finders' fees or brokers' commissions may be paid in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policies. All securities issued as part of the Offering will be subject to a hold period in Canada of four months plus one day from closing. The proceeds from this private placement, which is subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance, will be used for exploration and development activities on the Company's exploration projects and for general working capital purposes. ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD "David Kelsch" David Kelsch President, COO and Director For further information concerning GGL Resources Corp. or its various exploration projects please visit our website at www.gglresourcescorp.comor contact: 2 Corporate Information Investor Inquiries Linda Knight Richard Drechsler Corporate Secretary Corporate Communications Tel: (604) 688-0546 Tel: (604) 687-2522, extension 262 info@gglresourcescorp.com NA Toll-Free: (888) 688-2522 r.drechsler@gglresourcescorp.com The securities referred to in this news release have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available. This news release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale, nor a solicitation for offers to buy any securities. Any public offering of securities in the United States must be made by means of a prospectus containing detailed information about the company and management, as well as financial statements. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of exploration and other risk factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from the expected results. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer GGL Resources Corp. published this content on 16 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2019 17:37:02 UTC 0 Latest news on GGL RESOURCES CORP 01:38p GGL RESOURCES : Announces Private Placements PU