InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses GGX Gold's Drill Results Including an Intercept of 107.5 gpt gold and 880 gpt silver over 6.90 meters at Gold Drop Property in Southern BC - Video Available on Investmentpitch.com

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2019) - GGX Gold (TSXV: GGX) (OTCQB: GGXXF) (FSE: 3SR2) has reported drill results for the final four holes of the November 2018 diamond drill program on the Gold Drop Property, including an intercept of 107.5 grams per tonne gold and 880 grams per tonne silver over 6.90 meters from Hole COD18-70. The Gold Drop Property is located 40 kilometres from Grand Forks, in southern British Columbia in the Greenwood District.

The program which consisted of 11 diamond drill holes, COD18-61 to 18-71, tested the southwest region of the COD vein in an area of high-grade gold and silver mineralization. The mineralized COD vein system has been traced by drilling and/or trenching for approximately 400 meters of strike length and is open to the northeast, at depth, and possibly to the southwest.

Prior 2018 drill holes in this part of the COD vein intersected near-surface high-grade gold and silver mineralization. Hole COD18-45 intersected 50.1 grams per tonne gold, 375 grams per tonne silver over a 2.05 meter core length, including 167.5 grams per tonne gold, 1,370 grams per tonne silver and more than 500 grams per tonne tellurium over a 0.46 meter core length. Hole COD18-46 intersected 54.9 grams per tonne gold and 379 grams per tonne silver over a 1.47 meter core length, including 223 grams per tonne gold, 1,535 grams per tonne silver and more than 500 grams per tonne tellurium over a 0.30 meter core length.

Hole COD18-67 intersected 129 grams per tonne gold and 1,154 grams per tonne silver over 7.28 meters. The latest result from Hole COD18-70 intersected 107.5 grams per tonne gold and 880 grams per tonne silver over a 6.90 meter core length. As with COD18-67, this hole returned multiple samples greater than the upper 500 grams per tonne analytical limit for tellurium. As these near-surface high-grade intersections are in close proximity, management believes this indicates a high-grade ore shoot.

Although drill holes COD18-67 and COD18-70 were not drilled perpendicular to the strike of the COD vein, they still show the exceptional high-grade nature of the vein, possibly being, or leading to, a "motherlode"-style feeder system. Drilling along veins at slight angles helps in locating possible "ore shoots" and gaining a structural understanding of its vertical and horizonal orientations and extensions for targeted follow-up drilling.

Intersections exceeding 1 gram per tonne gold for drill holes COD18-68 to COD18-71, which continue to be near surface, are listed in this table. Since true widths cannot be accurately determined from the information available, the core lengths are reported.

Barry Brown, President, stated: "With each additional drill program, we are significantly improving the gold grade mineralization of the COD Vein. We continue to expand the known strike length of the mineralized vein system, which remains open in several directions. With another new near-surface high-grade gold-zone and increasing strike length, we are very satisfied with the results generated and optimistic on the gold potential of the Gold Drop project."

The majority of the drill holes earlier this year tested the COD Vein with significant levels of gold, silver and tellurium intersected in numerous holes as reported in previous news releases. Gold and silver bearing quartz veins occur in multiple regions on the property with some historic samples reported to exceed 1 ounce per ton gold. Furthermore, GGX Gold has reported historic gold and silver production at the Gold Drop, North Star, Amandy and Roderick Dhu vein systems.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.ggxgold.com, contact Jack Singh, Investor Relations, at 604-720-6598, or by email at ir@ggxgold.com.

