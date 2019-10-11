InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses GGX Gold's Results from First 10 Holes at Gold Drop Property - Video Available on Investmentpitch.com

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 11, 2019) - GGX Gold (TSXV: GGX) (OTCQB: GGXXF) (FSE: 3SR2) has announced assay results from the first 10 holes drilled this season at its Gold Drop property. The Gold Drop Property is located in the Greenwood mining camp in southern British Columbia, one of the most prolific mining camps in Canada.





From the start of the season in Mid-April to September 26th, a total of 2,486 meters have been drilled in 49 holes on the main C.O.D. vein and an additional 705 meters were drilled in 10 holes on the C.O.D. North vein and one hole on the Everest vein.

Hole COD19-01, at the C.O.D. main vein, reported 145 grams per tonne gold and 1,430 grams per tonne silver over 0.38 meters at a depth of only 28 meters. The tellurium analysis in this hole exceeded the upper detection limit and will be re-analyzed at a later date.

The drilling was done above, below and along strike of the best intercepts from 2018, and the results add to the list of mineralized intercepts obtained last year. Overall, the results confirm the presence of potentially economic mineralization in the C.O.D. vein at the Gold Drop property.

The company has moved the drill rig to test a new deep geophysical anomaly previously announced in July, that was identified by previous Stargate II surveys performed by Earth Science Services Corporation of Oshawa, Ontario (ESSCO) (www.earthscienceservices.ca) over the Republic Graben trend in Washington and British Columbia.

The anomaly is interpreted as a pipe-like structure that measures 1,834 by 1,377 meters, with a target zone at depths between 500 and 800 meters. A drill is setup on the first of three sites with three drill holes planned to test this anomaly at different directions from the separate locations. The target is a porphyry-type copper gold deposit. The anomaly is located at the intersection of corridors identified as "conduit-fault-structural traces".

A new permit also allows exploration trenching and drilling in other areas of the property this year, including an area west of the C.O.D. vein on parallel vein targets, at the Rhoderick Dhu prospect, and at multiple sites at the historic Gold Drop gold mine.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.ggxgold.com, contact Barry Brown, President, at 604-488-3900 or email office@ggxgold.com.

